Investigations continue into sexual assault of teenage girl in Tralee Town Park

The cordoned off scene of the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Tralee Town Park on the final night of the Rose of Tralee Festival last week.

Gardaí in Tralee say investigations are continuing into allegations of a serious sexual assault of a teenage girl in Tralee Town Park in the hours after the Rose of Tralee festival drew to a close last week.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 24.

The 17-year-old girl had just left the company of a group of friends and was understood to be walking home when she was subjected to, what has been described as an “ambush” in the town park.

Her attacker is yet to be identified, though gardaí have said they are hopeful the victim will be able to provide them with a detailed description.

The following afternoon, a small but densely wooded area of the park, immediately to the rear of the Siamsa Tíre theatre complex, was cordoned off for several hours.

A detailed forensic examination of the scene was carried out and a number of items were removed from the scene for further testing.

The area around Siamsa Tíre – traditionally a popular gathering spot for young people during the festival – was extremely busy on the night of the attack, with a large number of young people socialising nearby on what was the last night of the Rose of Tralee festival.

The Injuries suffered by the victim in the course of the assault are not thought to have been life threatening.

However, she is understood to be extremely traumatised after the attack, which gardaí described as being particularly “shocking and nasty”.

In the days since the incident Gardaí in Tralee have remained tight lipped about the precise circumstances of the attack.

On Tuesday, almost a week after the alleged attack, a garda spokesperson said only that investigations are ongoing into the matter and that “no further information is available at this time”.

The Kerryman understands that a number of potential lines of enquiry are currently being pursued by gardaí investigating the case.

CCTV and mobile phone footage from the surrounding areas is also being sought in a bid to identify the culprit and trace the victim’s movements to see if she may have had been followed by her attacker in the hours leading up to the assault.