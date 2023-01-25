Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Investigation into former Kerry IFA Dairy Chairman cited 14 messages sent by the Castlemaine farmer

Michael O’Dowd was banned from holding an IFA officer’s position for at least two years

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

An investigation into former Kerry IFA Dairy Chairperson Michael O’Dowd – who was banned last October from holding an IFA Officer position for at least two years – cited 14 WhatsApp messages sent by the Castlemaine farmer in 2021 and 2022, The Kerryman can reveal.

Mr O’Dowd was subject of a formal complaint to National IFA by Kerry branch Chairperson Kenny Jones last summer. An investigation followed, which the IFA said “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups [one of which contained about 140 members], and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”. The IFA’s National Rules, Procedures and Privileges Committee (NRPPC) considered a report by Gerard Dollard Consulting, and Mr Jones’ complaint was subsequently upheld.

Privacy