Investigation into former Kerry IFA Dairy Chairman cited 14 messages sent by the Castlemaine farmer

An investigation into former Kerry IFA Dairy Chairperson Michael O’Dowd – who was banned last October from holding an IFA Officer position for at least two years – cited 14 WhatsApp messages sent by the Castlemaine farmer in 2021 and 2022, The Kerryman can reveal.

Mr O’Dowd was subject of a formal complaint to National IFA by Kerry branch Chairperson Kenny Jones last summer. An investigation followed, which the IFA said “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups [one of which contained about 140 members], and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”. The IFA’s National Rules, Procedures and Privileges Committee (NRPPC) considered a report by Gerard Dollard Consulting, and Mr Jones’ complaint was subsequently upheld.

While it is not clear how many of the messages seen by this newspaper were sent directly to Mr Jones, many are heavily critical of him and three mention him by name. There are several messages suggesting that Mr Jones should or would be removed from the Chair, and it is understood one message sent by Mr O’Dowd to Mr Jones on February 3, 2022 – referring to him as a “b*ll*x” – was accompanied by a copy of a letter used by Mr Jones when he campaigned for the Chair.

In his formal complaint, Mr Jones said Mr O’Dowd’s messages took a turn for the worse from September 15, 2021.

On that date, part of a message sent by Mr O’Dowd appears to refer to Mr Jones as “a frickin idiot”. On September 18, 2021, parts of a message appear to accuse Mr Jones of having “disowned your own”.

On September 20, 2021, Mr O’Dowd wrote “…,some county chairman we have”. He appears to suggest that Mr Jones would face a vote of no confidence.

“We need to have a new chairman in place for xmas”, Mr O’Dowd wrote on December 23, 2021. “…Couldn’t even make your own mind up had to get direction from Dublin…………. Your f***ed”.

“…county chairman my ass”, part of his message on January 2, 2022, reads.

Although nobody was proposed to oppose Mr Jones for the Chair when the chance arose in March 2022, Mr O’Dowd again appeared to suggest Mr Jones’ “days are numbered” as County Chair in a message sent on May 26 that year. Five days later, he wrote “Your f***ed now if you don’t get top brass to Kerry”. He warned the following day that the county would have a new Chairman “very shortly”.

“…Could we send him off on another holiday…One county executive since agm…He would be better off keeping his mouth shut”, he wrote on June 28, 2022, in a message in which he names Mr Jones.

A message Mr O’Dowd sent on December 25, 2021, has proven especially controversial.

Mr O’Dowd has previously said that he himself received the message in question from someone else and then forwarded it to many people. He did not write it originally, it does not mention Mr Jones by name, and Mr O’Dowd insists it was not aimed at Mr Jones.

Last October, after Mr Dollard’s report was considered, the IFA’s National Council upheld the sanction the NRPPC proposed on foot of Mr Jones’ complaint and suspended Mr O’Dowd from holding Officership within the Association for four years, though the decision can be reviewed after two years.

Mr O’Dowd defends the messages he sent to Mr Jones

Mr O’Dowd has defended the WhatsApp messages cited by the investigation. He acknowledged, however, that he would not have sent the messages in hindsight, though he said the reason for this was that Mr Jones, “doesn’t seem to have a sense of humour”.

Mr O’Dowd acknowledged to The Kerryman this week that he did send the 14 WhatsApp messages cited in Mr Dollard’s report, either directly to Mr Jones or into IFA Kerry messaging groups. He strenuously denied, however, that the most-controversial message – the one sent on Christmas Day, 2021, into a Kerry IFA WhatsApp group – was aimed at Mr Jones.

Mr O’Dowd did not write the message and claimed he himself received it from other individuals, including IFA members, before forwarding it into the group.

“I took no notice of [receiving] that text,” Mr O’Dowd said. “I didn’t write it and I’d say it was forwarded a million times. What I’m told is it originated somewhere in America.”

After Mr Jones lodged his complaint, both Mr Jones and Mr O’Dowd were advised that a meeting would be arranged with Gerard Dollard Consulting to discuss the matter. He met Mr Jones on August 8, 2022.

The investigator contacted Mr O’Dowd on August 9, 2022, to suggest that they meet Mr O’Dowd on August 18. Mr Dollard contacted Mr O’Dowd again on August 16 as Mr O’Dowd had not responded to this suggestion, and Mr O’Dowd said he would be away for a few days.

He was offered the opportunity to meet with the investigation team at any time in person or over Zoom before August 26. Mr O’Dowd was also invited to forward a written response to Mr Jones’ complaint prior to that date.

Mr Dollard extended the date for a submission to August 29.

Mr O’Dowd indicated that he would be available on September 23, but Mr Dollard said this date fell outside the terms of reference.

Mr O’Dowd told The Kerryman that he could not meet Mr Dollard prior to September 23 due to family reasons and because he needed more time to properly prepare his submission. He confirmed that he did not lodge a written submission during the process leading up to his two-year ban from holding IFA Officership.

“I outlined that I was good friends with Kenny Jones, canvassed for him, never had any problem with him,” Mr O’Dowd said when asked by The Kerryman what he outlined in his defence at the National Council IFA meeting at which the ban was handed down.

He claimed Mr Jones did not ask him to stop sending messages of the kind cited by Mr Dollard’s report.

Mr Dollard offered a scathing assessment of the messages Mr O’Dowd had sent.

Mr O’Dowd described this assessment as “outrageous”, adding “you’d swear I was an assassin”.

When asked about the language he used in his messages, Mr O’Dowd said “My language was fine”.

He said he felt dissatisfied at Mr Jones’ performance as Chairperson and his messages were sent “only to see could I buck him [Mr Jones] up”.

He also claimed he received WhatsApp messages himself that he could lodge as part of a complaint. When asked, he said he will not do so as “there would be no point”.

Mr O’Dowd continues to be fiercely critical of the investigation process, which he feels was unfair on him.

Mr Dollard said he was satisfied Mr O’Dowd was afforded a range of opportunities to participate in the investigation before preparing his report. The IFA has insisted that the process was in keeping with the Association’s constitution and gave all sides their dues.