‘Invaluable’ carers’ support programme for those supporting someone with cancer

Cancer support charity, Recovery Haven Kerry, is encouraging those supporting a loved one with cancer to avail of their free, online course due to begin in January which had been described by previous participants as ‘absolutely invaluable.’

The cancer support charity is now taking names for its third Building Better Caregivers course, which course facilitator, Siobhan MacSweeney, explains will offer valuable support and practical advice to those supporting a loved one through cancer treatment.

“Family caregiver is not a job anyone willingly applies for, but when illness comes into the home, many within our community step up and become automatic caregivers and supporters,” she said. “When dealing with illness within a family, the caregiver’s journey can be easily overlooked - often until someone finds themselves drained, isolated and overwhelmed. So this programme focuses on reducing the carer’s stress, through practical skills and tools and staying healthy.”

Recovery Haven Kerry is the first cancer support centre in Ireland to run this free programme in a cancer setting and has received great feedback from previous participants, Siobhan explained.

“The common theme among all those who took part in last year’s programme was the sense of togetherness and shared experiences, and knowing they are not in this alone,” Siobhan explained. “One lady described the programme as ‘absolutely invaluable’ and said she would happily do it all again, while another told us that the best part about the course was the contact with people who are doing or going through the same thing – as well as learning skills and tips to help support themselves, not just the person they are caring for.”

The upcoming course – which is also part of a research project with Munster Technological University - is given over two and half hours, one day a week, for six weeks and will cover topics such as communication skills; staying well and getting a good night’s sleep; tools for managing fatigue; dealing with challenging emotions and behaviour and getting help and action planning.

The new programme will commence with an introductory session on Tuesday, January 17 after which it will run weekly, via Zoom from 10.30am to 1pm.

Those interested in taking part can now register by phoning Recovery Haven Kerry on 0667192122 or emailing siobhan@recoveryhavenkerry.com