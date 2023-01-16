International Hotel in Killarney is officially named as a ‘great place to work’ by its team of staff

Staff from the International Hotel in Killarney pictured with Jim Flynn of Great Place to Work with their accreditation as a Great Place to Work as voted by the entire staff. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

The International Hotel in Killarney had cause for big celebrations this week after they were visited by Jim Flynn of the Great Place to Work group who had with him the hotel’s accreditation that it is indeed, a great place to work - as voted for by the entire staff.

Leading the team, General Manager of the hotel, Caitriona White remarked that it was a very proud day because the people have always been the heart of the International and it is their sense of belonging that has made the very special accolade possible.

The measures of Trust, Respect and Fairness are tenets of the evaluation process, but it is the pride and camaraderie within the team that really won out according the Catriona, who has been making it all about the people, guests and staff, for the past 25 years.

“One of my proudest moments was getting this call,” Caitriona exclaimed laughing that being named as TripAdvisor’s number six hotel in Ireland fades in comparison to being voted into the top spot by her own team.

“There will be bubbles tonight in Kenmare Place,” according to Ann Mangan, the Human Resource Manager of the International Hotel who said that her role is often that of ‘mom’ to the gang, adding that she couldn’t be happier for the entire team at the hotel who she said are the greatest group that a manager could ever ask for.