International Book Award for well-known Kenmare chef

Renowned Kenmare Chef Maura O’Connnell Foley has once again proven her talent this time around in the publishing world after her book launched last year won the most prestigious cookbook awards in the world.

My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections is a compilation of the favourite recipes of acclaimed chef, Maura O’Connell Foley, who ran several restaurants in Kenmare most notably Packie’s Restaurant.

With so much experience in the world of food and with wonderful recipes to her name she decided to publish her own book and in recent weeks she was awarded the Best Woman Chef Book at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards celebrated in Paris.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau and are considered the pinnacle of food publishing, recognising and rewarding the very best food and wine books, printed or digital, as well as food television.

This year, entries were received from 225 countries and regions for the awards which are the only international competition in the sector. This prestigious award sees Maura join the ranks of high profile past award winners including Hélène Darroze and Claudia Roden.

Commenting on the win, Maura O’Connell Foley said she was surprised and delighted.

“Receiving this international award for my lifetime book is truly phenomenal and unexpected. It is a tremendous honour and is a wonderful acknowledgment to the entire team involved.”

Other Irish winners at the awards which took placed in Paris included Katy Lucey from Gougane Barra Hotel who was awarded Best Hotel Book 2021 for Cooking with Katy, and Clodagh McKenna who took home the award for Best Celebrity Chef Book for Weekend Kitchen

Maura’s award-winning book, My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections was released in March 2020 and is a true labour of love reflecting Maura’s career in Kenmare which spans over six decades. It not only captures over 250 dishes, it includes beautiful art, illustrations and landscape photography and features the formidable chef’s culinary recollections and stories, all expertly woven throughout. The book perfectly communicates Maura’s ethos of keeping food simple, cooking with care and using the best available local produce

The book was published in collaboration with Kenmare-based graphic designer, Éamonn O’Sullivan, Creative Director of Anchor Studio. It features over 100 images captured by Lynda Kenny, Maria Bell and Norman McCloskey all of which showcase Maura’s love of art and the Irish landscape. It also includes illustrations by artist, Christine Bowen, and paintings from internationally acclaimed Irish artist, Pauline Bewick.

The book’s design was recognised at the IDI 2021 Awards earlier this month where Éamonn received the award for Best Printed Book Design. The highly respected awards are judged by a panel of Irish and international judges to showcase the talents of designers and collaborators across Ireland and Irish designers based abroad.

In announcing the win, the judges concluded that "The mix of landscape, portraiture and still life photography and the illustration builds a rich narrative".

My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections(RRP €35)is available directly fromwww.mywildatlantickitchen.com, selected independent bookstores and via Amazon