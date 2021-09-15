‘Insufferable’ wait in the rain outside Cahersiveen Court

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell has described a recent court day in Cahersiveen as “insufferable” after several people involved with last Thursday’s sitting spent extended periods of time outdoors in heavy rain.

Mr O’Connell made his comments during the sitting to Judge Joanne Carroll, and he said that it was a particularly problematic for those in attendance on family-law matters. While he accepted that the reduced capacity – no more than 13 people were allowed to sit in the court at any one time – was a precaution against COVID-19, he expressed concern that people would instead pick up a flu or pneumonia due to the situation.

“It’s insufferable to be outside for clients, Gardaí, practitioners,” he told the court. “It’s lashing rain all day, and people have been here since 9.30am. It’s all due to COVID, of course, but it’s really shocking.

“Some people are actually sopping.”

Mr O’Connell made his comments when the sitting resumed after its lunch break. While he said he did not know what could be done about the situation, he said that, as a County Council building, it was a matter for Kerry County Council to resolve.

“I see these people writing away,” Judge Carroll said while looking to the reporters’ desk in court. “Kerry County Council are not here to defend themselves.

“I deliberately called family law very early,” she added. “The [court] list has been managed as well as it can…we can’t be looking for headlines on these things.

“I know people’s patience is running thin, but we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” she said in reference to the complete lifting of COVID restrictions on October 22.