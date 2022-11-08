‘Insane' insurance costs sinks Killarney’s Christmas ice rink.

‘Insane’ insurance costs have brought the curtain down on one of the cornerstones of Christmas festivities in Killarney as the hugely popular ice-skating rink will not be returning to the town in 2022.

Killarney on Ice, which has been running for many years and attracts up to 20,000 people during the Christmas holidays, will not open its doors this year due to a 300 per cent insurance rise.

The huge increase in diesel costs along with an increase in marquee costs has also made the business model no longer viable, forcing those behind the venture to take the difficult decision not to open.

The venture also provides vital seasonal work, with 25 employed each year to operate the attraction.

Tim O’Donoghue said that he had hoped to find a solution but has been left with no choice.

“Insurance has gone insane. Insurance companies control this country. Any activity based events will not be non-existent. It is unsustainable from a business point of view,” he said.

“It is a business venture but it gives such pleasure to children and it creates an unbelievable atmosphere.”

He said insurance had increased by more than 700% but it has come down somewhat to an increase of about 300% with insurance rising from €12,000 in 2019 to €40,00 this year – with a €25,000 excess due on any claim.

Tim said they have never had an insurance claim but this did not reduce the hefty bill. Killarney on Ice has not been open since 2019 due to Covid.

Diesel costs this year would have also increased from about €16,000 to €32,000, explained Mr O’Donoghue.

“It is gutting not to be able to open... It is a huge amount of money. It is astronomical for a pop-up event.”

He said that he could not pass on such increased costs to customers as he would be accused of ‘ripping people off’’.

"It would be up to €6 on tickets. We can't pass that onto customers, it is not sustainable.”

Traditionally Killarney on Ice opens for five weeks during the Christmas period and was a huge attraction for the town bringing visitors from all over Kerry and Munster.

He said rising insurance costs have effected ice rinks across the country, not just Killarney.