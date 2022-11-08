Kerry

'Insane' insurance costs sinks Killarney's Christmas ice rink.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

‘Insane’ insurance costs have brought the curtain down on one of the cornerstones of Christmas festivities in Killarney as the hugely popular ice-skating rink will not be returning to the town in 2022.

Killarney on Ice, which has been running for many years and attracts up to 20,000 people during the Christmas holidays, will not open its doors this year due to a 300 per cent insurance rise.

