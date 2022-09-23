Injured solo sailor Pat slips to third place as he heads into open Atlantic

Pat Lawless setting out from Dingle on Saturday, July 23, to join the round-the-world Golden Globe Race. He is now off the west coast of Africa and in third place in the 'race for madmen'. Photo by Declan Malone

West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless was in third place in the Golden Globe solo round the world race on Friday as he passed a race waypoint off Lanzarote before facing into the open Atlantic, bound for the coast of Brazil.

Pat was leading the race during the first week after setting out from Les Sables in France on September 4 but unfavourable winds on his chosen course out of the Bay of Biscay cost him time and he was overtaken by two other competitors who have maintained the lead since then.

On Tuesday Pat was off the coast of Western Sahara, keeping in contact with the leading yachts and matching their speed.

At the Lanzarote waypoint, where he was able to communicate with race officials, Pat said he was suffering from a very painful, inflamed knee, which he put down to spending to much time on his knees in the rough waters of the Bay of Biscay. However, he is taking medication and hopes the problem will clear up. “Otherwise I’ll be in trouble,” he said.