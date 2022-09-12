Incredible prizes up for grabs in Saint Michaels/Foilmore fundraising draw

The St Michael’s/Foilmore club is not short of ambition, as is evident from recent developments it has carried out in Ballinskelligs – but there’s more to come.

The club has embarked on a new fund-raising venture, aimed at developing a fully lit walking track around the Ballinskelligs pitch, equipping the field further as a hub for the community. The plans also include a sensory garden and an upgraded car park.

It follows on from pitch-surface improvements, the construction of a ball wall, and the development of a state-of-the-art gym, and this next stage in the project has been made possible after John and Peggy O’Connor kindly donated land adjacent to the football field. 3DS-Designs’ Declan Sugrue has put together plans for the development and, judging by the prizes on offer as part of a fundraising draw to make the club’s newest dreams a reality, there’s every chance the public will play their part as well.

Top prize is a luxury break for two in a European city, and the winners will stay for five nights in a Marriott Hotel as part of the extensive package. Second prize is two nights’ bed and breakfast in the Hyatt Centric Liberties Hotel in Dublin, and this family visit to the capital will include tickets to the Guinness Storehouse and the Croke Park stadium tour.

Prizes for third, fourth, and fifth place are attractive in their own right, with stays for two at the Hodson Bay Hotel, Galway Bay Hotel, and Sheraton Athlone Hotel included in the respective prize-winning packages.

“Our football field is very busy and as well as our own teams – underage right up to seniors train and play games there – we are delighted to welcome other teams from all over south Kerry, and it is a joy to see the many Southern Gaels teams using the pitch to train and play games there,” said Dessy Cronin, explaining the background to the draw.

“This summer we hosted Cúl camps, Irish camps and lots of fun-and-games camps for children, and these were extremely successful. We have an 'open door' policy and we would like our facilities to be used by the whole community.

“All the proceeds from the draw will be used to pay off the existing debt on the gym, make improvements to the pitch and help fund the development of our new walking track.”

The prizes, totalling €5,000 in value, have been sponsored by the Hodson Bay Group, and on behalf of the organising committee, Dessy thanked them.

Tickets cost €20 – or three for €50 – and these can be purchased from officers. They are also available online at https://member.clubspot.app/club/stmichaels-foilmore/fundraiser/tickets.