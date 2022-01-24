Kerry

Increased Garda patrols in Tralee following Ashling Murphy killing

Tadhg Evans

Increased patrolling is taking place in Tralee following the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in County Offaly earlier this month, Tralee Garda District Superintendent Fearghal Pattwell has confirmed.

The fatal attack on Ms Murphy while she was out running on the afternoon of January 12 in Tullamore was discussed frequently at last Friday’s online Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting. Her death has sparked considerable debate about what can be done to tackle violence against women.

