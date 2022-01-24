Kerry

Increase in first-time callers to Adapt Kerry since Ashling Murphy's death

Stephen Fernane

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge handled a dozen first-time calls from women looking to find out about supports since County Offaly woman Ashling Murphy's murder on January 12th.

General Manager of Adapt Catherine Casey told The Kerryman the horrific circumstances around Ashling’s death has focused women’s attention on gender-based violence and has resulted in some women ‘reaching out’ for support for the very first time.

