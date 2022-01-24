Increase in first-time callers to Adapt Kerry since Ashling Murphy's death

Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge handled a dozen first-time calls from women looking to find out about supports since County Offaly woman Ashling Murphy's murder on January 12th.

General Manager of Adapt Catherine Casey told The Kerryman the horrific circumstances around Ashling’s death has focused women’s attention on gender-based violence and has resulted in some women ‘reaching out’ for support for the very first time.

Ms Casey confirmed that staff at the Adapt centre also received several calls from concerned citizens wanting to discuss the impact of the murder and the wider issue of violence towards women.

“Over a dozen clients have reached out to us since this happened and what is significant is that they are first-time callers who had not reached out to a service before,” said Ms Casey.

“The extra attention from this case is helping women to come forward and that is to be welcomed. Even though we work in a sector that deals with domestic violence, it is part of the bigger issue of violence against women.”

The number of first-time calls to Adapt in 2021 increased to 237 from 121 in 2020. However, Ms Casey emphasised a dozen new callers in as many days is indicative of a significant increase.

“We would receive calls every day, but to receive 12 first-time callers in that space of time is a lot…that’s a new caller a day since this tragedy, and our thoughts are with Aisling’s family, colleagues, and community at this time,” she said.

The total number of calls to Adapt Kerry increased from 1051 in 2020 to 1583 in 2021, while the number of admissions to the refuge also increased from 59 in 2020 to 78 in 2021.

“There is no getting away from the fact that, globally, the single biggest risk factor for being a victim of abuse is being female. And for this risk it increases for girls the older they get,” said Ms Casey.

“The Pandemic has not changed this fact, it has however, put additional barriers in place and many of the restrictions have further isolated victims of domestic violence.

“Many agencies tried to combat this shadow pandemic with additional resources and services. The tragic murder of Aishling Murphy has highlighted gender-based violence – that is violence against a woman – because she [Ashling] is a woman it is a very real issue for all of us,” she said.