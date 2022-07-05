Inclement weather forgotten as cyclists finished the Ring of Kerry with smiles

Emilie Brosnan (right) pictured with her mum Simone and sister Abbie at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2022 on Saturday, July 2. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Pat O'Connell, Colman Quirke and Troy O'Connell on the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan

A family day out...Marie Therese Speight,with her daughters Angela and Kelly Anne taking a quick breather in Killorglin at The Ring of Kerry Cycle. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Supporting Dad on the day were Amelie,William and Samuel cheering on Stephen Loughnane on the Ring Of Kerry Cycle in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

On The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in Cahersiveen were (front from left): Ann Savage, Lorraine Toner, Edel Gallagher, Catherine Doolin and Sinead Cullen. Back: Paul Wilson, Adam Staunton, Denis Daly, Adrian McGuire, Kenneth Egan and Finbarr O'Connor. Photo by Christy Riordan

Theresa White, Killarney and Moss McKenna, Killorglin, stop for a break in Sneem during the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. Photo; John Cleary.

Philip and David Prout, Darren Moloney, Donal, Siobhan, Saoirse and Roisin at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on Saturday.

From left: Suna Grady, Seamus Day and Kieran Scullin at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in Cahersiveen. Photo by Christy Riordan

Emily and Caoimhe pictured with their dad Danny Brosnan after he completed the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2022 on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Supporting the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle and beyond the half way mark at Sneem where its time for a break, pictured from left Caoimhe Lynch, Ballybunion, Liam McCarthy and Kathleen Laddin both from Castlemaine, Cian O'Sullivan, Faha and Marie Moriarty, Castlemaine. Photo; John Cleary.

They faced some very tough conditions, but that just made completing the Ring of Kerry an even greater accomplishment for the thousands of cyclists who conquered the 170km event on Saturday, the 40th edition of the extravaganza.

The return of the Ring of Kerry this year – the first since 2019 due to COVID – was warmly welcomed, and almost 6,000 cyclists took on the challenge once again.

Some have cycled the event for years and, for others, it was their first day out, but for all it was one major achievement given the wind and rain they faced.

Thankfully, however, the inclement weather left the county in the afternoon, providing sunshine for many of the participants as they crossed the finish line in Killarney.

Each of the cyclists was more than proud to receive their medal and finally sit down and celebrate their achievement at the conclusion.

PRO Cathal Walshe said he judges the success of the event on what people say about it, and the feedback has been more than positive.

“People were delighted. There was a general air of satisfaction around that they completed it...It was very windy and wet, but the spirit of the cyclists was unreal. It was smiles all around, and they forgot the weather when they came across the line,” he said.

Despite the large number of cyclists, there were only three minor accidents, nobody was seriously injured in any way, and that is one of the key successes of the event.

It is not yet how much was raised for the chosen charities but, just like others years, a significant figure will be given to each recipient, and all the charities are grateful to the 6,000 cyclists who took on the event to help raise funds for vital projects.

The beneficiaries this year were Ard Chúram Dementia Centre, Listowel; Banna Rescue CRBI Unit; Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home for adults with special needs; and Down Syndrome Kerry; while national charities Breakthrough Cancer Research and Irish Community Air Ambulance were also on the list.

And with the 2022 event put to one side, many are already placing the Ring of Kerry on their list for next year given the wonderful organisation, support and camaraderie between cyclists witnessed on Saturday.

The Ring is back, and back with huge success, as has been the case since it began all those years ago.