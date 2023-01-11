Incident report will be submitted to Department on Hotel Killarney New Years day row

The scene at Hotel Killarney on New Year's day where violence broke out.

The Department of Equality and Integration have confirmed that Hotel Killarney, now an accommodation centre for people seeking international protection, will submit an incident report following the row at the hotel on New Year’s day which has led to eight people coming before court in relation to the incident which involved asylum seekers living at the hotel.

This report will be submitted and the matter investigated by International Protection Accommodation Centres (IPAS), the Department has confirmed.

The hotel is home to almost 400 men, women and children. There are some Ukrainian refugees living in the hotel, but the majority are from other countries including Georgia and Algeria. It is understood that there are people of 13 different nationalities living in the hotel. Those who appeared the court and were charged in relation to the row were from Georgia and Algeria.

A small protest took place outside the hotel on Saturday, organised by Cork man Derek Blighe who had led anti-immigration rallies in Kerry, Dublin and Wicklow in recent months. Several videos have appeared online at the protest with speakers claiming that it is no longer safe for people to walk in the town of Killarney.

Many of those living Hotel Killarney are seeking asylum but do not have refugee status.

International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) is responsible for the provision of accommodation and related services to people who are seeking asylum in the county and they fall under the remit of the Department of Integration and Equality.

The Department confirmed to The Kerryman that an incident report is required.

“For any alleged incident at an IPAS accommodation centre, the centre is required to provide an incident report and the matter will be investigated by IPAS, as appropriate.”

They further stated they could not comment any further as An Garda Síochána are already involved,

"The Department is precluded from commenting as it may prejudice any consequent investigation or court case.”

It is understood that there some residents were already removed form the hotel last week to reduce the numbers living at the centre.