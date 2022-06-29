Inch Pattern Day draws princesses and fairies

Inch community's elder member Dora O'Connor with her great friend Mary McMahon at the local pattern day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Grace Lucy dressed up for the chidlren's fancy dress competition at Inch Pattern Day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Katie Foley with her daughter, Grace Lucy, at Inch Pattern Day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Fiadh Corkery and Caoimhe O'Brien at the children's fancy dress competition at Inch Pattern Day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Caoimhe O'Brien with 'the Kiing of Inch', her grandfather Tom O'Donnell, in Foley's pub on Inch Pattern Day. Photo by Declan Malone

Mike and Anne Hennessy with their children Sophie and baby Aoife who took part in the children's fancy dress competition at Inch Pattern Day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Sophie Hennessy with her baby sister, Aoife, all dressed up for the children's fancy dress competition at Inch Pattern Day on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

Princess Anna and a host of fairies paid a visit to the garden behind Foley’s pub in Inch for the annual pattern day which took place last Sunday.

The gathering is a tradition held dear in the Inch area, with past and present residents of Inch calling in to Foley’s over the day to chat with their neighbours.

At the coffee morning children in fancy dress were entertained by Kenny the Clown as tables of chatting adults caught up with recent events. An occasion for young and old, and a great opportunity for new members of the community to introduce themselves.

There is no better place than Inch when it comes to community, according to Inch Community Council Chairperson Dora Mc Carthy

“It is such a fabulous community, everyone who is around calls in on the Pattern day… It is a great opportunity for new people in the parish to meet their neighbours.”

Children’s faces were artistically painted by Katie and Áine Foley, ably assisted by their sister, Bríd, and the judges decided that the winners of the fancy dress competition were Imogen O’Leary, Milo Foley and Sophie Hennessey.

The cakes were as plentiful as the cups of tea and in true community spirit all of this was done for a good cause to raise money for Kerry Hospice and the event raised over one thousand euros.

