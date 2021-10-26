In training for the Hallolympics!

Iveragh Athletics Club are hosting the Hallolympics next Sunday, October 31 from 11 am to 1 pm at the South Kerry Sports Complex in Cahersiveen.

One day many of these fine athletes may very well be at the Olympics but in the interim Cahersiveen is playing host to its very own Olympics next weekend.

The Hallolympic games organised by Iveragh Athletics Club takes place at the South Kerry Sports Complex in Cahersiveen next weekend.

The aim is to to showcase all athletics has to offer from relays, to team work, from obstacle courses, to hurdles, from the turbo javelin to harnessing your body’s potential all in a fun and festive fashion, with a prize for best dressed on the day and plenty of entertainment organised for the parents.

The event is suitable for children aged 5 years and upwards.

"The success of many of our junior competitors at the recent races in Killarney an event organised by Kerry Athletics has confirmed to us without doubt that we do indeed have a committed and determined team of both coaches and athletes and we are sure that we are seeing just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the raw talent and enthusiasm that exists within the locality especially in the younger age cohort at the moment. We hope that this event will raise awareness of the Iveragh Athletics Club and encourage people of all ages and abilities to enjoy and benefit from the sessions we offer said,” said Móira Ní Chonchúir

Iveragh Athletics Club which one of the longest standing clubs in Cahersiveen and the only athletics club in the South Kerry/ Iveragh area. It is undergoing somewhat of a post-Covid renaissance and in recent months has experienced a surge in interest from both junior and senior athletes alike.

This event which is being held in conjunction with Athletics Ireland is inspired by this year's Olympic Games and also by the day it falls on Halloween.

Pre booking is essential and tickets are available for this event on Eventbrite which can be accessed through the club’s Facebook page.

Iveragh Athletics Club trains Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 4pm-5pm at Colaiste na Sceilge.