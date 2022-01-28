In pictures: Tralee Warriors tour town’s schools with Pat Duffy trophy

Pupils from Blenerville NS got to hold the Pat Duffy National Cup at their school last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kieran Donaghy from the Tralee Warriors pictured with pupils from Moyderwell NS on Wednesday when the team visited the school with the Pat Duffy National Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from Holy Family NS sing 'We Are the Champions' as the victorious Tralee Warriors arrived at their school on Wedhesday with the Pat Duffy Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

A loud cheer from everyone in Spa NS as Kieran Donaghy of Tralee Warriors showed off the Pat Duffy National Cup on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Principal Peter Lenihan with his pupils of Spa NS welcoming in members of Tralee Warriors last Wednesday when they visited the Pat Duffy National Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Brandon Cotton and Aaron Calixte from the Tralee Warriors get into the swing of things at Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn in Tralee this week with pupils Johnny O Mathuns, Ava Dewey, Joe Barry and Rory Lacey on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from Holy Family NS in Tralee getting ready to welcome the Tralee Warriors to their school last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Darragh Trant from Gaeilscoil Mhic Easmainn had the honour of lifting the Pat Duffy Memorial Cup on Wednesday when members of the victorious Tralee Warriors visited the school. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Aaron Fleming and Kieran Donaghy from the Tralee Warriors got to hand the Pat Duffy National Cup to pupils of Spa NS last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Happy faces from pupils of Holy Family School in Tralee as the Garvey's Tralee Warriors paid a visit to their school.

Pupils from Tralee Educate Together got to meet Kieran Donaghy of Tralee Warriors with the Pat Duffy National Cup last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Members of the Tralee Warriors pictured with staff from Holy Family NS on Wednesday Photo by Joe Hanley.

Denis Colman, Principal of CBS Primary School in Tralee greets Kieran Donaghy of Tralee Warriors with the Pat Duffy National Cup last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from CBS Primary School ready to welcome the Tralee Warriors to their school last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from Gaeilscoil Mhic Easmainn were delighted to hold the Pat Duffy National Cup and to meet members of Tralee warriors at their school on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Linda O'Brien, a pupil at Moyderwell Primary School in Tralee got to meet her hereoes from the Tralee Warriors Basketball Team when they visited her school with the Pat Duffy National Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Tralee Warriorstook the time to read The Kerryman on Wednesday as they visited primary schools around Tralee. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Tyler McMahon from Holy Family got to meet his basketball icon Fergal O'Sullivan from Tralee Warriors last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils of Blennerville NS got to hold the Pat Duffy National Cup on Wednesday and meet some of the Tralee Warriors Basketball Team. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Fergal O'Sullivan, the captain of the Tralee Warriors with his son Adam as they arrive at CBS Primary School in Tralee last Wednesday with the Pat Duffy National Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from Moyderwell Primary School in Tralee got to meet Ron Elksnis and Niko Roso from the Tralee Warriors when they visited the school with the Pat Duffy National Cup on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Members of the victorious Tralee Warriors pictured with pupils from Moyderwell Primary School in Tralee on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

The Fleming Brothers: Patrick and Aaron from Tralee Warriors who got meet pupils of Moyderwell NS on Wednesday when they visited the school with the Pat Duffy National Cup. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pupils from CBS Primary School were delighted to get to meet members of the Tralee Warriors Basketball Team at their school last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Declan Quill, a teacher in Gaeilscoil Mhic Easmainn in Tralee with his sons Matty and Adam as they got to meet Kieran Donaghy from Tralee Warriors at their school last Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Rick Leonard, a former Tralee Tiger, met up with members of the Tralee Warriors who brought the Pat Duffy National Cup with them to visit Tralee Educate Together on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

It’s a week that will live long in the memory in Tralee, the week that the Garveys Tralee Warriors claimed their first ever National Cup crown with after a thirteen-point win over C&S Neptune last week.

The celebrations went long into the night over the weekend and they continued afresh this past Wednesday morning as Team members and assistant coach Jimmy Diggins enjoyed a tour of the town’s primary schools with the Pat Duffy Cup where they received a heroes welcome from everyone.

Leading the victory tour around schools such as Scoil Eoin, Holy Family, CBS Primary, Moyderwell Primary, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee Educate Together, Spa NS and Blennerville NS were Team captain Fergal O’Sullivan and he was joined by players Kieran Donaghy, Brandon Cotton, Nikola Roso, Ronalds Elksnis, Aaron Clixate, Padraig Fleming and Aaron Fleming.

It’s the kind of morning that sports stars live for, inspiring the next generation of athletes, and the kids in each school were certainly in full voice on the day as they belted out chants of ‘Let’s go Warriors, Let’s go!’ before excitedly posing for pictures with their basketball heroes who were equally as excited getting to share their historic win with their youngest supporters.

And of course, the Warriors visit to schools was not complete without the magic words ‘no homework tonight’ were uttered and it was harder to tell which got the biggest cheer – the trophy or this.

All eyes now turn to the Superleague which the Warriors last back back in 2019 and which they will be hoping to reclaim in a few months time.