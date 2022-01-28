In pictures: Tralee Warriors tour town’s schools with Pat Duffy trophy

It’s a week that will live long in the memory in Tralee, the week that the Garveys Tralee Warriors claimed their first ever National Cup crown with after a thirteen-point win over C&S Neptune last week.
The celebrations went long into the night over the weekend and they continued afresh this past Wednesday morning as Team members and assistant coach Jimmy Diggins enjoyed a tour of the town’s primary schools with the Pat Duffy Cup where they received a heroes welcome from everyone.
Leading the victory tour around schools such as Scoil Eoin, Holy Family, CBS Primary, Moyderwell Primary, Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee Educate Together, Spa NS and Blennerville NS were Team captain Fergal O’Sullivan and he was joined by players Kieran Donaghy, Brandon Cotton, Nikola Roso, Ronalds Elksnis, Aaron Clixate, Padraig Fleming and Aaron Fleming.
It’s the kind of morning that sports stars live for, inspiring the next generation of athletes, and the kids in each school were certainly in full voice on the day as they belted out chants of ‘Let’s go Warriors, Let’s go!’ before excitedly posing for pictures with their basketball heroes who were equally as excited getting to share their historic win with their youngest supporters.
And of course, the Warriors visit to schools was not complete without the magic words ‘no homework tonight’ were uttered and it was harder to tell which got the biggest cheer – the trophy or this.
All eyes now turn to the Superleague which the Warriors last back back in 2019 and which they will be hoping to reclaim in a few months time.