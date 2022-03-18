In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day parade returns to Causeway

Woody handing out some sweet to the children at the Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

One of the many Vintage cars thet took part in The Causeway St Patricks Day Parade Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the children in the costume as they march in the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Children in their St Patricks Day costume and taken part in the Causeway St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Lookingh at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Darragh, Roisín, Clodagh, GTRevor and Noelle Lee and their dog Charlie Photo Joe Hanley

Chris Bulman getting a helping hand from her grandaughter Myah McKivergain at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Causeway was a sight for sore eyes on Thursday as the village got into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day in a big way as it held an amazing parade.