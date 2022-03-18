Kerry

In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day parade returns to Causeway

Dathi, Faustin, Roisa, Fionnbhara, Donegan and Claire Moriarty at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Stephen O'Carroll and John and Ann Quane at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Plenty of music at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
The O'Connells, Noah. Katie, Andes and Sacquin at teh Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Jack, Ja,es, Antonia and Emma Pierse waiting for the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
St Patricks leads the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade on a Donkey &amp; Cart. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Children in their St Patricks Day costume and taken part in the Causeway St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the crowd enjoying the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Ready to march in The Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Mags McCarthy, Jessica O'Carroll, Amelia Diggin and Michelle O'Shea. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Chris Bulman getting a helping hand from her grandaughter Myah McKivergain at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Lookingh at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Darragh, Roisín, Clodagh, GTRevor and Noelle Lee and their dog Charlie Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Watching the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Margaret Cahill, Tiernan O'Keeffe, Mary O'Sullivan and Stephen O'Sullivan. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Watching the St Patricks Day Parade with yhjeior dogs in Causeway Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Emma Flaherty, Amela O'Brien and Laura Costello at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Children in their St Patricks Day costume and taken part in the Causeway St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Smile from Bernard Finnegan as he watches the Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Keeping themselfs warm, Margaret Barron, Kathleen Casey and Maria Flynn at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the children in the costume as they march in the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Irene Ross, Tom Lawlor and Christy Murphy taken a breeder for the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
One of the many Vintage cars thet took part in The Causeway St Patricks Day Parade Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Woody handing out some sweet to the children at the Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand

Causeway was a sight for sore eyes on Thursday as the village got into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day in a big way as it held an amazing parade.

