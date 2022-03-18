In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day parade returns to Causeway

Kerry
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Friday, 18 March 2022 | 10°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Dathi, Faustin, Roisa, Fionnbhara, Donegan and Claire Moriarty at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Stephen O'Carroll and John and Ann Quane at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Plenty of music at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
The O'Connells, Noah. Katie, Andes and Sacquin at teh Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Jack, Ja,es, Antonia and Emma Pierse waiting for the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
St Patricks leads the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade on a Donkey & Cart. Photo Joe Hanley
Children in their St Patricks Day costume and taken part in the Causeway St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the crowd enjoying the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Ready to march in The Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Mags McCarthy, Jessica O'Carroll, Amelia Diggin and Michelle O'Shea. Photo Joe Hanley
Chris Bulman getting a helping hand from her grandaughter Myah McKivergain at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Lookingh at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Darragh, Roisín, Clodagh, GTRevor and Noelle Lee and their dog Charlie Photo Joe Hanley
Watching the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade, Margaret Cahill, Tiernan O'Keeffe, Mary O'Sullivan and Stephen O'Sullivan. Photo Joe Hanley
Watching the St Patricks Day Parade with yhjeior dogs in Causeway Photo Joe Hanley
Emma Flaherty, Amela O'Brien and Laura Costello at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Smile from Bernard Finnegan as he watches the Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Keeping themselfs warm, Margaret Barron, Kathleen Casey and Maria Flynn at the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the children in the costume as they march in the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Irene Ross, Tom Lawlor and Christy Murphy taken a breeder for the Causeway St Patricks Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
One of the many Vintage cars thet took part in The Causeway St Patricks Day Parade Photo Joe Hanley
Woody handing out some sweet to the children at the Causeway St Patrick Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
/
March 18 2022 05:13 PM
Causeway was a sight for sore eyes on Thursday as the village got into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day in a big way as it held an amazing parade.
The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up