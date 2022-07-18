In pictures: Puck Fair is back – so let’s have the craic!

Dan Tim O'Sullivan(centre) launches the 2022 festival in the Francie Sheahans Bar Killorglin on Saturday evening, 16th July l-r: Danny Healy-Rae, Declan Falvey Chairman Puck Fair , Dan Bird, Cllr John Francis Flynn, Dan Tim O'Sullivan, Sheila O'Connor, Do Do Sheehan, John Bowe. Photo: Tatyana McGough.

Dan Tim O'Sullivan (centre) launches the 2022 festival in Francie Sheahans Bar Killorglin on Saturday evening, 16th July l-r: Danny Healy-Rae, John Francis Flynn Mayor of Kerry, John Bowe, Dan Tim O'Sullivan, Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, Do Do Sheehan, Michael Healy-Rae, Declan Falvey Chairman Puck Fair, Dan Bird. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Declan Managan President of Puck Fair, Dan Tim O'Sullivan, Lady in Waiting Aoibhin O'Sullivan,Queen of Puck Alesha Williams and Declan Falvey Chairman Puck Fair at offical launch of Puck Fair 2022. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Puck is back, so let’s have the craic.

That’s the motto behind the 2022 edition of the Killorglin fair – it returns after two years – and organisers behind it are confident it can live up to even the loftiest expectations from this August 10 to 12.

Puck fell by the wayside in 2020 and 2021 as COVID proved to be the first insurmountable stumbling block for a fair that has run for hundreds of years, but the re-opened Francie Sheahan’s Bar played host for the re-opened festival’s launch on Saturday, and the signs at that launch promise a Puck like no other.

“The general vibe is that if K-Fest and St Patrick’s Day are anything to go by, there’s pent-up demand there,” said committee chairperson Declan Falvey. “People have missed so much, and they’re all heading to Puck this year because they feel if they don’t come this year, they’ll miss something.”

The fine weather allowed festivities to wander out onto the square, and the night featured a bartender’s race, speeches, music, food, and even some song from the guest of honour, Kerry and London businessman Dan Tim O’Sullivan.

Declan would not be drawn, however, on rumours that Dan Tim will drive livestock across the Laune Bridge to make this a particularly spectacular Puck.

“I don’t know whether it’s goats or sheep, that rumour is circulating, but I’m not in a position to confirm or deny the story,” he said. “If it happens it happens, but if it does, it won’t be publicised in advance.

“What I’ll say is his heart is very close to the cattle fair, which takes place on Langford Street on the second day of Puck every year. He’s a part and parcel of that tradition.”

The festival has launched a GoFundMe page as it attempts to face up to rising costs, and the committee said that it needs paid personnel and volunteers alike to ensure the smooth running of the 2022 fair. Anyone interested can contact info@puckfair.ie.

Declan said that, as ever, hours of free entertainment will be available to the public on each day of the fair, and Bird’s Bazaar will be back in town for the first Puck in three years.