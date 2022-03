Saint Patrick’s Day Parade makes its way across the bridge in Killorglin for the first time in three years. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Best foot forward with The Irwin School of Irish Dancing in the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Mary Doona Healy and her Pomeranian Lucy taking in the entertainment that followed the parade in Killorglin for Saint Patrick’s Day. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Grainne and Orna Eccles taking a breather by the Laune while preparing for the parade on Saint Patrick’s Day in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Sheila Marie, Micheál, Pa,Padraig and Aoibhinn Sheehan taking the sun and the entertainment after the Saint Patrick's Day parade in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

A view of the large crowd which gathered in Library Place Killorglin after the parade on Saint Patrick’s Day. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Mairead and Molly Caine and Sinead and Frank Cronin taking in the atmosphere in Library Place in Killorglin after the parade. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

It was back to business as usual in Killorglin as the mid Kerry town celebrated our national saint’s day in style. The streets were decked with green as locals dusted down their glad rags and came out in force to enjoy the festivities. Here is a selection of images from the big day.