In Pictures: Killarney turns green for St Patrick’s Weekend

Keeping the torch lit...Siobhan Looney, Kerry Stars, taking part in the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

All the colours...Sebastian Klapa, enjoying himself at the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Colours of Solidarity...Annalisa Hoek and Robert Le Livre, taking part in the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Lily MacMonagle, with her pupils from the Mac Academy stage school, with John Hussey, taking part in St Patrick's Festival Parade, on the streets of Killarney on Thursday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Clodagh Hegarty, right and her pal roaring for Legion, passing the grand stand at the St Patrick's Festival Parade, Killarney on Main Street, Killarney, on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Thumbs up....Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, TD's, giving the thumbs up from the grand stand, at the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Members of Killarney Celtic Soccer Club, Adrian, Elaine O'Donoghue, with their Children, Recce and Elle and Caroline Quirke, taking part in the St Patrick's Festival Parade on Main Street, Killarney on Thursday. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Taking to the skies...Jim Healy, taking part in the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Chasing butterflies....Klaus Ernst, left and Maitú Gray, taking part in the St Patrick's Festival Parade on the streets of Killarney on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

The streets of Killarney were awash with green as the town celebrated the return of its annual parade on Thursday. Dozens of floats and local societies winded their way through the busy streets as locals gathered to drink in the atmosphere and make the most of a return to normality.

Masters of ceremonies on the day were Brendan Fuller and Kieran Healy and the Killarney School of Music concert band, under Pádraig Buckley, kicked off the parade on the grandstand on Main Street.

And blending in with the local accents there was more than a hint of American twang, as our US cousins are begin to cross the Pond again to help bolster the local tourism sector as it gets back on its feet. Indeed, Thursday’s celebrations will go a long way to help boost the local economy as it passed peacefully and with no lack of fanfare.

From local GAA soccer and rugby clubs, to stage-schools, pre-schools and cheerleading schools, Killarney celebrated in style. All that was missing was the boys from the Sem who narrowly missed out on a Hogan Cup title by just two points on the day. A mammoth effort and well done to all involved.

Events continue thoughout the weekend and the town remains busy and vibrant, so get out and enjoy the extended weekend.