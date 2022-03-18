In Pictures: Kilflynn enjoys welcome return of St Patrick’s Day parade

Kerry
Friday, 18 March 2022
Colourful at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade, Tara, Fozzy and Eoin Forristal. Photo Joe Hanley
The Reidy Family, Steve, Richie, Eleanor and Jerry at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Colette, Eabha and Kyle Hussey at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Maurice, Paudie, Catherine and Noelle Lynch watching the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the Kilflynn Kilflynn Fairies who marched in The Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Three youing childen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Paddy and Mike Prendiville and Helena Brennan who took part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Camogie club on the march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Here's a train a coming at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Mags, Holly and Chris McKenna at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Dan Shanahan who was the Grand Marshal at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
The Nicolason and Smit enjoying the St Patricks Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the crowd watching the St Patrick's Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley
Large crowds gather in Kilflynn to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Gardaí in action at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Some of the Disney characters taking part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Super Mario having fun at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Margaret Sheehan, Sheila Hanafin and Ester Leen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Eileen Brennan baking bread at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Emma, Harry and Noah Shanahan at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
St Patrick gives a wave to the crowd at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Children enjoying the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Shannon Ladybirds who march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
Children marching in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley
March 18 2022 04:56 PM
Kilfynn locals turned out in numbers on Thursday as it thoroughly enjoyed the joyous sight of the St Patrick’s Day parade returning after a COVID enforced two-year absence
