Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

In Pictures: Kilflynn enjoys welcome return of St Patrick’s Day parade

Colourful at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade, Tara, Fozzy and Eoin Forristal. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
The Reidy Family, Steve, Richie, Eleanor and Jerry at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Colette, Eabha and Kyle Hussey at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Maurice, Paudie, Catherine and Noelle Lynch watching the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the Kilflynn Kilflynn Fairies who marched in The Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Three youing childen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Paddy and Mike Prendiville and Helena Brennan who took part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Camogie club on the march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Here's a train a coming at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Mags, Holly and Chris McKenna at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Dan Shanahan who was the Grand Marshal at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
The Nicolason and Smit enjoying the St Patricks Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the crowd watching the St Patrick's Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Large crowds gather in Kilflynn to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Gardaí in action at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Some of the Disney characters taking part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Super Mario having fun at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Margaret Sheehan, Sheila Hanafin and Ester Leen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Eileen Brennan baking bread at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Emma, Harry and Noah Shanahan at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
St Patrick gives a wave to the crowd at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Children enjoying the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Shannon Ladybirds who march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand
Children marching in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley Expand

Close

Colourful at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade, Tara, Fozzy and Eoin Forristal. Photo Joe Hanley

Colourful at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade, Tara, Fozzy and Eoin Forristal. Photo Joe Hanley

The Reidy Family, Steve, Richie, Eleanor and Jerry at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

The Reidy Family, Steve, Richie, Eleanor and Jerry at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Colette, Eabha and Kyle Hussey at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Colette, Eabha and Kyle Hussey at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Maurice, Paudie, Catherine and Noelle Lynch watching the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Maurice, Paudie, Catherine and Noelle Lynch watching the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Kilflynn Kilflynn Fairies who marched in The Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Kilflynn Kilflynn Fairies who marched in The Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Three youing childen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Three youing childen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Paddy and Mike Prendiville and Helena Brennan who took part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Paddy and Mike Prendiville and Helena Brennan who took part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Camogie club on the march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Camogie club on the march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Here's a train a coming at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Here's a train a coming at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Mags, Holly and Chris McKenna at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Mags, Holly and Chris McKenna at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Dan Shanahan who was the Grand Marshal at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Dan Shanahan who was the Grand Marshal at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

The Nicolason and Smit enjoying the St Patricks Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

The Nicolason and Smit enjoying the St Patricks Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the crowd watching the St Patrick's Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the crowd watching the St Patrick's Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

Large crowds gather in Kilflynn to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Large crowds gather in Kilflynn to watch the St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Gardaí in action at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Gardaí in action at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Disney characters taking part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Disney characters taking part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Super Mario having fun at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Super Mario having fun at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Margaret Sheehan, Sheila Hanafin and Ester Leen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Margaret Sheehan, Sheila Hanafin and Ester Leen at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Eileen Brennan baking bread at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Eileen Brennan baking bread at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Emma, Harry and Noah Shanahan at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Emma, Harry and Noah Shanahan at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

St Patrick gives a wave to the crowd at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

St Patrick gives a wave to the crowd at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Children enjoying the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Children enjoying the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Shannon Ladybirds who march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Shannon Ladybirds who march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Children marching in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Children marching in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

/

Colourful at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade, Tara, Fozzy and Eoin Forristal. Photo Joe Hanley

kerryman

Kilfynn locals turned out in numbers on Thursday as it thoroughly enjoyed the joyous sight of the St Patrick’s Day parade returning after a COVID enforced two-year absence

This is Kerry Newsletter

The top stories from the Kingdom in news and sport, direct to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy