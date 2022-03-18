In Pictures: Kilflynn enjoys welcome return of St Patrick’s Day parade

St Patrick gives a wave to the crowd at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Disney characters taking part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the crowd watching the St Patrick's Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

The Nicolason and Smit enjoying the St Patricks Day Parade in Kilflynn. Photo Joe Hanley

Dan Shanahan who was the Grand Marshal at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Camogie club on the march in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Paddy and Mike Prendiville and Helena Brennan who took part in the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Some of the Kilflynn Kilflynn Fairies who marched in The Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

The Reidy Family, Steve, Richie, Eleanor and Jerry at the Kilflynn St Patrick's Day Parade. Photo Joe Hanley

Kilfynn locals turned out in numbers on Thursday as it thoroughly enjoyed the joyous sight of the St Patrick’s Day parade returning after a COVID enforced two-year absence