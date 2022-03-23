In pictures: Iveragh and Killorglin battle it out for athletics glory in Killarney

Organisers and representatives behind the Children's Athletics Challenge held at Killarney Valley Athletics Club on Friday between Iveragh AC and Star of the Laune. From left: Jordan Lee, Jerry Griffin Chairman of the Athletic Valley, Nuala Quigg, David Clifford, Moira Ni Chonchuir, Lorcan Murphy, Brendan King, Tomas Griffin and Anna Foley. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Young athletes from Star of the Laune and Iveragh Athletics Clubs made the trip to the Killarney Valley AC’s top-class facilities on Friday to take part in the second of that club’s Children’s Athletics Meetings.

Approximately 140 rising stars across both clubs did battle for their respective teams in the Ahern’s Castleisland-sponsored Opel Cup, and with no little help from the Killarney Valley AC’s officials – including Paralympian high-jumper Jordan Lee – no fewer than 67 events across the disciplines of sprint, middle-distance running, long jump, and javelin went off smoothly in just two hours.

The host club has made its facilities open to other outfits for the purpose of these Children’s Athletics Matches, which cover age groups from under-nine to under-14.

The concept is the brainchild of coach Tomás Griffin, and judging by the smiles on show, it’s one that has a future as well as a present.

It also drew some high-profile attendees from the athletics world and other sporting fields. Kerry football star David Clifford was on hand for the prize ceremony, while Iveragh Athletics Club legend Frank Conway – who held the Irish under-23 1,500-metre record for 33 years and still holds the 2,000-metre steeplechase schools record – was present to see the South Kerry outfit win by 358 points to 318.

Both generous participating clubs raised €700 on the day, half of which will go to charity, with the other half, they decided, to be donated to the hosts.

Iveragh AC PRO Moira Ní Chonchúir was full of praise for the Killarney Valley AC.

“It’s very generous of them, and the club officials gave up their time for us on Friday,” she told The Kerryman.

“It’s a great start to the track-and-field season and it allows different clubs to meet up in a very friendly environment.

“We’ll be there again at a later stage against another club to try and defend the Ahern’s Cup!”

She added that the club has gained 115 new members in under nine months and performed strongly in the long jump and javelin – despite not having long-jump facilities in situ and only acquiring javelins in recent days.