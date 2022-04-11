In pictures: Glenbeigh school shows best of itself for Ukrainian arrivals

The Easter Bunny going down well with students at Glenbeigh National School, as they prepare for the Easter break. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The Easter Bunny pays a visit to Glenbeigh National School on Friday last, just before the Easter Holiday Break, seen here in the infants and first year's classes. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Everybody’s happy at this table! Glenbeigh National School’s Ukrainian students are a happy lot as they break for the Easter Holidays on Friday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Teacher Aoife Dowd and her students in the infants and first year classes welcome the Easter Bunny on his visit to Glenbeigh National School on Friday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Look what I Got!..One of Glenbeigh National School’s newest students from Ukraine shows off her present from the Easter Bunny. Photo by Michael G Kenny

And its Easter eggs for all! Students in the Infants and First year classes are a happy lot with their Easter eggs as they break for the Easter Holidays on Friday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The Easter Bunny going down well with students at Glenbeigh National School, as they prepare for the Easter break. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The Big Reveal! Emma one of the school's new arrivals from Ukraine opens her Easter egg from The Easter Bunny. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The fourth fifth and sixth classes get a sendoff and an Easter egg each from the Easter Bunny at Glenbeigh National School on their last day of school before the Easter Holidays last Friday. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Four of Glenbeigh National School new arrivals from Ukraine delight in getting their presents from the Easter Bunny as they break for the Easter Holidays on Friday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Students of Glenbeigh National School who have recently been joined by ten students from Ukraine, who are in the front line of this group. Photo by Michael G Kenny

If Glenbeigh National School is a snapshot of countywide efforts to help refugees from war-torn Ukraine, then Kerry should be very proud of its contribution.

But what we can say for sure is that it’s a snapshot of the wider Glenbeigh community, a community which has shown the very best of itself since it welcomed its new arrivals from eastern Europe.

Glenbeigh National School’s Aoife Benton explained that 10 new Ukrainian students, aged from six to 11, enrolled in the fortnight leading up the Easter holidays, and their more established students – and, indeed, their parents – have risen to the unexpected task admirably.

“We’re getting to know them and they’re getting to know us,” Aoife told The Kerryman. “We’re trying to understand each other with the help of gestures and translator apps on our phones, but we’re getting most communication across.

“Some of the students who were already here are even learning a small bit of Ukrainian at home, and they’ll come into school then with their word or sentence…It was a very exciting thing to happen to the school and our students have really taken to it.”

The new arrivals have varying standards of English – some have little to none of the language and are starting from scratch – but whatever about that barrier, there’s plenty of scope for the Kerry and Ukrainian children to bond through more universal languages. Glenbeigh National School has a strong focus on sport, and Aoife has seen friendships already starting to emerge at play time, for instance. A cycling course undertaken by the older children has also helped both sides to come together as one.

Then there was Friday, which included a no-uniform day and a visit from the Easter Bunny, and that kind of fun also has little trouble translating to any language.

The school has held numerous fund-raisers for Ukrainian appeals, not least a bake sale last Thursday, and all these efforts seem to be reflective of a community doing its best.

“We’ve bags of clothes from parents, uniform donations, copy books, pencils, school bags, you name it, they’ve brought a huge amount to the school,” Aoife said, “and a community welcome event has also been scheduled [this took place on Saturday]. A few members of the community were making dinners for them after they [the Ukrainian refugees] arrived at their residences.

“The Glenbeigh community has been fantastic, and we’re all delighted to be doing our bit. We’re not under any illusions, these people have been through major trauma, and many would have moved from city life in Ukraine to countryside here, so that’s a big transition as well, but we’re doing our very best to help.”