In Pictures: delight as Castlemaine enjoys return of St Patrick’s Day parade

Members of Killorglin Pipe band pictured here at The Castlemaine Saint Patrick's Day Parade, they lead three parades in total on Saint Patrick's Day Milltown Castlemaine & Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Keel GAA flying the banner at The Castlemaine Saint Patrick's Day Parade, with Grace Ryan Paudie Ryan, Dylan Clifford, Brian Evans Paddy Hurley Sean Evans & Mya Kliterova. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Castlemaine was buzzing with activity on Thursday as crowds flocked to see the return of the Castlemaine St Patrick’s Day parade after its two-year absence.