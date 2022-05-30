In pictures: colour all around as President pays visit to Kenmare

Neighbours from Kenmare pier, Maureen McCarthy and Rose Glynn, and John Healy, waiting forPresident Michael D. Higgins and Mrs Sabina Higgins visited Kenmare, Co Kerry, Friday, May27, for a number of engagements. Here The President planted an oak tree at the Kenmare Peninsula Lands, close to Kenmare Pier, which is being developed as a public amenity. The President and Mrs Higgins also visited Cumann na mBan Park , and unveiled a plaque for the occasion. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Monika Dukarska (Polish-born Irish rower, who competed for Ireland in the women's coxless pair event at the 2020 Summer Olympics) in Kenmare on Friday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina with Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mark Daly, at the unveiling of a War of Independence monument in Kenmare. Photo: Tatyana McGough

It’s not every day the Head of State steps into a Kerry town, so the people of Kenmare and its surrounds brought appropriately high levels of colour and excitement for the visit of President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, to their beautiful part of the world on Friday.

It comes a few years after Senator Mark Daly initially extended an invite to the President and Sabina to the locality, but COVID put their visit on the long finger. Given the two-and-a-half years’ worth of invites the Head of State must have on his desk following the pandemic, it might have been reasonable not to expect the President and First Lady for another while, but it seems Kenmare was near the front of the queue.

“It was a great honour for us,” Senator Daly told The Kerryman after a day of ceremony. “I’m the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad this year, on its 100th anniversary, and having served with President Higgins on the Foreign Affairs committee, I saw the passion, the depth of knowledge he brings to both national and international issues, and we saw that conviction in his speech [on Friday].”

It took a locality to make the day the packed affair it proved to be. It included the unveiling of a monument in the town in honour of local involvement in the War of Independence, not least the 1921 Headford Ambush. Students from local primary and secondary schools were integral to the day’s festivities, which included signing of the national anthem in Irish Sign Language and a reading of the proclamation in many languages, including Irish, English, and Ukrainian.

Ms Higgins was present to dedicate the Cumann na mBan Park, which had been subject of a lengthy campaign to bring it into public ownership. Senator Daly’s mother, Eileen; and neighbour, Sheila O’Sullivan, were among those involved in that effort.

Another publicly owned park, the Peninsula Park, was subject to a similarly tireless campaign, and it got its formal opening on Friday, with the President planting an oak tree there to mark the moment.

“It’s great for the town,” Senator Daly said. “The last time the President of Ireland was here was about 20 years ago, when Mary McAleese came to town, and I don’t think President Higgins has been able to visit Kerry for a few years now.

“He has two and a half years of invites to events on his desk but, thankfully, we were able to get him to Kerry and Kenmare.”