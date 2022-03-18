Kerry

In Pictures: Castleisland’s delight at St Patrick’s Day parade

P for Patrick and Parade: The O'Donoghue sisters from Cordal, Sadhbh, Aisling and Roisín watching the parade from the 'upstairs' in their family car at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Dave Sheehan from Tullig, Castleisland was among the very glad St. Patrick's Day parade participants in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Con Houlihan leads out the Cullen Pipe Band at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Paul Horan driving his Ballymacelligott neighbour and Castleisland parade Grand Marshall, Ciara Griffin, former Ireland rugby captain at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Four-time All-Ireland Vintage Ploughing Champion Aeneas Horan shared the Grand Marshall duties with Ciara Griffin at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Denis Casey, Scartaglin (left) with Dan Walsh, Castleisland and Jimmy Cullinane, Cordal at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
All set for the St Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Charlie and Mary Daly from Currow pictured at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Watching the passing St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday were: Adam and Bernie Sinnott, Denis 'Pele' Barry Mary McCarthy, Shane Sinnott and Breda McCarthy. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Billy Bourke and Patricia O'Mahony from Firies with their children, James and Grace at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Baby Caoimhe Linnane, Tralee at her first St. Patrick's Day Parade with her mom Kate and nada Kate Walsh at the Castleisland parade on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Local couple Johnny and Patricia O'Connor celebrating the day at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand
Batty O'Mahony with his daughters, Deirdre and Mairéad and Mairéad's husband Tom Benson at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Castleisland on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy Expand

Mary Fogarty

Everyone in Castlelisland was delighted to get back to celebrating the national day properly.

