In Pictures: BikeFest hailed as ‘nothing short of brilliant' as it returns post COVID

Bikefest was hailed as 'nothing short of brilliant' as it took place in Killarney over the weekend.

Something fishy...Nathan Baines of Harley-Davidson, slightly bemused at Aisling Doyle, left and her Sister Caoimhe Doyle who bought a gold fish at Bikefest in Killarney at the weekend.

Extending the hand of friendship...bikers flocked to Killarney at the weekend for the return of the hugely popular Bikefest.

The roar of powerful bike engines filled the air in Killarney through out the Bank Holiday weekend as the town and the INEC welcomed the return of the hugely popular Ireland BikeFest.

Since it first began in 2007, BikeFest has grown consistently every year to become one of the largest celebration of motorbikes and biker culture in Europe and it has certainly been sorely missed over the last number of years due to COVID, but thankfully, everything went off without a hitch at the weekend.

A host of events were laid on over the weekend including a myriad of concerts, motorbike displays, ride outs, competitions and trade displays with organisers hailing the event as a huge success.

"The magical spark that makes #irelandbikefest so special was ignited once again and, if only for three days, the world was harmonious! It doesn’t get much better than that,” organisers wrote on the Ireland BikeFest Facebook page.

"Without our team and you none of this would be possible. The environment and atmosphere were nothing short of brilliant. Thank you to each and every one of you who visited this year and for everyone who has supported us over the years.

From our customers and volunteers to our sponsors and artists, to our vendors and local community, to our Dealers and Chapters, you are responsible for making BikeFest the best motorcycle and music festival ever, and we appreciate you for helping us achieve all the things we couldn’t have achieved on our own,” the post continued.

"We really needed that support this year as getting back up and running after 3 years presented some challenges, coupled with last-minute lineup changes and navigating COVID. We are grateful to you in a million different ways. We focused on festivalgoers’ overall enjoyment - embracing the setting and the spectacular scenery, the motorcycles, the artists and their music, and the overall good vibes. We had an amazing turnout from all over the world and the motorcycles, music and mountains were simply blissful! It was so much fun,” it continued.

Finishing up, organisers issued a heartfelt thank you to all that attended over the weekend as they turned their attention to next year’s event and a big milestone for the festival.

“So from our team to you THANK YOU, you ride, you rock, you inspire and you lift our souls. And we cant wait to do it all again...a full force 15th anniversary #irelandbikefest returns in 2023 and the planning starts this week so get the dates in the diary and we'll see you there!” the post finished.