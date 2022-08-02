In pictures: Barry Clifford remembered as blitz in his name draws the crowds

From left: Emma Breen with Mary Galvin who presents a bunch of flowers to Ann Clifford (Barrys wife). Photo by Christy Riordan

Derrynane Chairperson Michael Donnelly presents the Player of the Tournament award to Tom Clifford (Barrys Son). Photo by Christy Riordan

Listry, winners of The Barry Clifford Memorial Cup. Front (from left): Dylan Conaghan, Danny Murphy, Sean Clifford; Back row: Fergus Clifford (Coach), Chris Kelliher, Cian Burke, John Sexton, Brian Carey, Colman Courtney, James Clifford and Cillian Fitzgerald. Photo by Christy Riordan

Castlecove’s Barry Clifford won’t be forgotten around his home place as he was a committed GAA and, indeed, community man, but it still seems only right to see a football tournament held to keep memories of him flying at full mast.

Barry died in May 2020 at Cork University Hospital, just days shy of his 50th birthday, and his loss has left an enormous void in his locality.

Listry were the winners of the perpetual cup bearing his name at Derrynane GAA’s grounds at the weekend, and they marched to the title in front of a large attendance. That was before the Sneem/Derrynane seniors put it up to Cordal in a Junior Championship match later that day.

The under-15 competition – played under a seven-a-side format – featured six south Kerry teams, but due to familial ties, Fossa and Listry, places that siblings of Barry’s now call home, were also invited. Family connections could be seen throughout the day, not least with the presence of Barry’s nephews and All-Ireland winners, David and Paudie Clifford.

Barry’s mother, Breda, also presented a prize to the shield winners, St Michael’s/Foilmore, and Mary Galvin of the organisers also gave special mention to Barry’s wife, Ann; and sons, Jim and Tom.

“Barry was huge in this community, and it would have been him organising events like this previously,” Mary told The Kerryman.

“He would have managed at under-15 level, so this was particularly fitting.

“It was a nice moment as well to see Tom [Barry’s son] win the player of the tournament. He was a member of a combined Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist team.

“We had Sam Maguire here, as well as Paudie and David [Clifford] and Dromid man, Graham O’Sullivan. So it was a fantastic event, but an emotional one as well.”