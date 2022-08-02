Kerry

In pictures: Barry Clifford remembered as blitz in his name draws the crowds

Listry, winners of The Barry Clifford Memorial Cup. Front (from left): Dylan Conaghan, Danny Murphy, Sean Clifford; Back row: Fergus Clifford (Coach), Chris Kelliher, Cian Burke, John Sexton, Brian Carey, Colman Courtney, James Clifford and Cillian Fitzgerald. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Back Row L-R James Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Jim Clifford, Dermot Clifford, Seamus Clifford, David Clifford, Oghie Clifford, Lily Clifford, Ann Clifford, Fergus Clifford and Ellen Clifford. Front Row L-R Tim Clifford, Sean Clifford and Breda Clifford. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Jim Clifford (Barrys Son) Presents James Clifford Listry winning Cup Captain with Winners Cup. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Barry Cliffords mother Breda Clifford presents the Breda Clifford Shield to Niall O'Sullivan of St Michaels Foilmore, captain. Photo by Mary O'Neill Expand
St Michael /Filemore Team Shield Winners over St Marys 2-08 to 0-7Pts Back Row Jack Clifford Daithi Clifford Niall O Sullivan (Capt) Kevin Griffin Kieran O Shea Denis Ryan Hill Coach Mike O Shea Front Row James Lee Enda Sheehan Aidan Fogarty Cillian Cronin Aodhan O Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Derrynane Chairperson Michael Donnelly presents the Player of the Tournament award to Tom Clifford (Barrys Son). Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
The Cliffords, Teahans &amp; Sam Maguire at the Barry Clifford Blitz. Photo by Mary O'Neill Expand
Barry Clifford Cup and Medals. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Niamh, Sarah, Grahame, Maeve and Aisling O'Sullivan Front: Colm O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Anne, Ogie, Ellie &amp; Breda Clifford at the Paudie Clifford Memorial Blitz. Photo by Mary O'Neill Expand
From left: Emma Breen with Mary Galvin who presents a bunch of flowers to Ann Clifford (Barrys wife). Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
Breda Clifford (Barrys Grandmother) presents the winner's shield to St Michael/Filemore captain Niall O Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan Expand
The Barry Clifford Blitz trophy winner with Paudie Clifford and David Clifford. Photo by Mary O'Neill Expand

Listry, winners of The Barry Clifford Memorial Cup. Front (from left): Dylan Conaghan, Danny Murphy, Sean Clifford; Back row: Fergus Clifford (Coach), Chris Kelliher, Cian Burke, John Sexton, Brian Carey, Colman Courtney, James Clifford and Cillian Fitzgerald. Photo by Christy Riordan

Back Row L-R James Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Jim Clifford, Dermot Clifford, Seamus Clifford, David Clifford, Oghie Clifford, Lily Clifford, Ann Clifford, Fergus Clifford and Ellen Clifford. Front Row L-R Tim Clifford, Sean Clifford and Breda Clifford. Photo by Christy Riordan

Jim Clifford (Barrys Son) Presents James Clifford Listry winning Cup Captain with Winners Cup. Photo by Christy Riordan

Barry Cliffords mother Breda Clifford presents the Breda Clifford Shield to Niall O'Sullivan of St Michaels Foilmore, captain. Photo by Mary O'Neill

St Michael /Filemore Team Shield Winners over St Marys 2-08 to 0-7Pts Back Row Jack Clifford Daithi Clifford Niall O Sullivan (Capt) Kevin Griffin Kieran O Shea Denis Ryan Hill Coach Mike O Shea Front Row James Lee Enda Sheehan Aidan Fogarty Cillian Cronin Aodhan O Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan

Derrynane Chairperson Michael Donnelly presents the Player of the Tournament award to Tom Clifford (Barrys Son). Photo by Christy Riordan

The Cliffords, Teahans &amp; Sam Maguire at the Barry Clifford Blitz. Photo by Mary O'Neill

Barry Clifford Cup and Medals. Photo by Christy Riordan

Niamh, Sarah, Grahame, Maeve and Aisling O'Sullivan Front: Colm O'Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan

Anne, Ogie, Ellie &amp; Breda Clifford at the Paudie Clifford Memorial Blitz. Photo by Mary O'Neill

From left: Emma Breen with Mary Galvin who presents a bunch of flowers to Ann Clifford (Barrys wife). Photo by Christy Riordan

Breda Clifford (Barrys Grandmother) presents the winner's shield to St Michael/Filemore captain Niall O Sullivan. Photo by Christy Riordan

The Barry Clifford Blitz trophy winner with Paudie Clifford and David Clifford. Photo by Mary O'Neill

Tadhg Evans and Mary O'Neill

Castlecove’s Barry Clifford won’t be forgotten around his home place as he was a committed GAA and, indeed, community man, but it still seems only right to see a football tournament held to keep memories of him flying at full mast.

Barry died in May 2020 at Cork University Hospital, just days shy of his 50th birthday, and his loss has left an enormous void in his locality.

Listry were the winners of the perpetual cup bearing his name at Derrynane GAA’s grounds at the weekend, and they marched to the title in front of a large attendance. That was before the Sneem/Derrynane seniors put it up to Cordal in a Junior Championship match later that day.

The under-15 competition – played under a seven-a-side format – featured six south Kerry teams, but due to familial ties, Fossa and Listry, places that siblings of Barry’s now call home, were also invited. Family connections could be seen throughout the day, not least with the presence of Barry’s nephews and All-Ireland winners, David and Paudie Clifford.

Barry’s mother, Breda, also presented a prize to the shield winners, St Michael’s/Foilmore, and Mary Galvin of the organisers also gave special mention to Barry’s wife, Ann; and sons, Jim and Tom.

“Barry was huge in this community, and it would have been him organising events like this previously,” Mary told The Kerryman.

“He would have managed at under-15 level, so this was particularly fitting.

“It was a nice moment as well to see Tom [Barry’s son] win the player of the tournament. He was a member of a combined Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist team.

“We had Sam Maguire here, as well as Paudie and David [Clifford] and Dromid man, Graham O’Sullivan. So it was a fantastic event, but an emotional one as well.”

