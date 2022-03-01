In Pictures: an end to longest countdown to Killorglin pantomime

Bernie O’Sullivan and Lauren Fancis enjoying the Killorglin Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Isabelle O’Brien, Kerry O’Connor, Patrick O’Brien and Lion O’Connor enjoying the Killorglin Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

John, Maura, Laura and Ellie O’Mahony Glenbeigh enjoying the Killorglin Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Chelsea, Ava and Liz Galvin enjoying the Killorglin Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Bernie O’Sullivan and Lauren Fancis Caoimhe and Michael Sheahan with Margaret O’Doherty Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Seamus and Noreen Moriarty, Molly, Isla and Louise Moriarty Castlecove enjoying the Killorglin Pantomime Red Riding Hood at the CYMS, Killorglin on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The longest countdown is over. It’s back, and the return after the long wait for this year’s Killorglin pantomime, Red Riding Hood, has already made it the most enjoyable of the 59 pantos Declan Mangan has taken part in.

The Killorglin Pantomime Group returned at last at the weekend to performing at the local CYMS Hall, with matinée shows on Saturday and Sunday. Evening shows get underway tonight (Tuesday) and continue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all with 8pm starts. A final show is down for 3pm this coming Sunday.

While the panto did take place last year, it was a ‘virtual’ effort, and Declan, who plays the Granny Gleoite, said the return to normality was “rapturously received”.

“It’s great to be back live,” he told The Kerryman. “The crowd were cheering the goodies and booing the baddies, and even whistling at me, if you don’t mind!

“It is wonderful, can’t beat it, just to walk out and get the first round of applause, it makes all the Zooming and the rehearsals and ‘the will we or won’t we’ worthwhile. And the crowd on stage, I have to say, we are absolutely buzzing.

“This is my 59th panto, and I think it’s the one I’ve enjoyed the most, just to be back and to see the enthusiasm of the audience, it is pure magic.”

While crowds are, understandably, not quite at pre-COVID levels, attendance has still been strong, and Declan called on the public to make sure they get their tickets sorted for the week ahead:

“Seats are still available, and if they want to while away two-and-a-half hours with carefree, laughable, enjoyable atmosphere, Killorglin panto is the place to be.”

To book your place, give a bell to the group’s chairperson, Tommy O’Riordan, at (066) 979 0961.