‘I’m no racist’ – Mayor of Kerry defends view that Ukrainian refugees entering the county should stop

The Mayor also accused fellow councillors of privately harbouring similar views, but they are ‘too afraid’ to speak up

Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn has hit back at criticism over comments he made calling for a cap on the numbers of Ukrainian refugees, saying he will never apologise for speaking up for the equality of Irish people.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor called for a cap on refugees at last week’s Kenmare MD meeting as local services were under strain due to an escalating number of war-torn refugees. This led to some councillors rallying against Cllr Flynn over his views.

