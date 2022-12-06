‘I’m no racist’ – Mayor of Kerry defends view that Ukrainian refugees entering the county should stop

Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn has hit back at criticism over comments he made calling for a cap on the numbers of Ukrainian refugees, saying he will never apologise for speaking up for the equality of Irish people.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor called for a cap on refugees at last week’s Kenmare MD meeting as local services were under strain due to an escalating number of war-torn refugees. This led to some councillors rallying against Cllr Flynn over his views.

However, the Killorglin-based official told The Kerryman he stands by what he said, and that other Kerry councillors privately hold similar opinions regarding refugees but are ‘too afraid’ to speak up.

He dismissed outright any suggestion his views could be misconstrued as racist and may encourage more extreme factions in their opposition to refugees. Cllr Flynn claims he is ‘totally against’ the kind of negative protesting seen at refugee centres elsewhere in Ireland.

“I’d actually urge people in Kerry not to lower themselves by doing that. The point I’m making is services aren’t there. Bringing more people into the county is putting pressure on a system that’s not working,” Cllr Flynn said.

“I disagree with protesting where there are women and children. But that’s what we’re getting to and it’s a matter of time before it happens in this county. There is a touch of racism about some people when protesting. What I’m saying is not racist at all. I’m stating the reality and trying to diffuse it,” he said.

Cllr Flynn warned of ‘rising tensions’ between locals and Ukrainians who are competing for important social services. Constituents are, allegedly, contacting Cllr Flynn on a daily basis to complain about this issue.

“I’m getting calls and messages every day. I’m getting massive support from people who say they are sick of it. It’s the big conversation on the streets at the moment,” he said.

"I’ve been contacted by some who are being told by their landlords they want them to move out. They feel this is because they [landlords] want to bring in Ukrainians. None of this is the Ukrainians fault. Councillors jumped at me over this. But I’m blaming the system,” he said.

“This [the system] is creating the divide among people. If there was a war here in the morning, and we had to flee, we’d probably milk whatever system there is as well. It’s just the way people are. This is the Government and the system’s fault,” he said.

Cllr Flynn also warned his fellow councillors not to keep ‘burying heads’ in the sand on the issue.

“Seeing other politicians burying their heads in the sand pretending everything is all rosy and delighted is not the reality; people are sick of it,” he said.

“Other councillors are afraid to talk up. They’re thinking the same as me but won’t open their mouth. I was, probably, under more pressure than other councillors this year being Mayor. There might have been some suggestion that I’m talking on behalf of the Council [Kerry County Council], when I’m not; this is my own personal view,” Cllr Flynn added.

He listed Ukrainian refugee figures for November that showed 24 per cent were children; 46 per cent were women over the age of 20, while 20 per cent were men over the age of 20. Cllr Flynn takes issue with the latter statistic.

“It was my view from the start that there were no men coming here. All you have to do is walk down the streets of Killarney to see fine hardy fellas,” he said.

"...I can’t understand why more [refugees] aren’t vetted. It should be easy to find out if they’ve been in trouble in another part of the country. Why shouldn’t they be Garda vetted? I won’t apologise to anyone for standing up for equality for Irish people to be treated the same.”

Cllr Flynn continued: “Some of the people [refugees] coming into this country are wealthy people. I can’t figure out why there is no means testing. As far as I know, all refugees are getting in France is food vouchers.

"No wonder they’re coming to Ireland as they’re getting every free-bee going. I accept that people may look at what I’m saying anyway they want. That’s my view and that’s the reality out there. People are not against Ukrainians; they are not racist; they are against the system.”