IFA receives formal complaint over some members of Kerry branch executive

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has received a formal complaint against members of the Kerry IFA county executive, The Kerryman understands.

Former Vice Chairperson John Joe Mac Gearailt, who resigned from the role yesterday (Friday), has told The Kerryman he is one of the members subject to the complaint. This newspaper sought clarity yesterday from the IFA at national level as to what the complaint relates to and how many members of the county executive are subject to the complaint but has not yet received a response.

Mr Mac Gearailt, a sheep farmer from Baile an Lochaigh, yesterday issued a statement announcing his resignation as Kerry’s Vice Chair and Sheep Chair, and he told The Kerryman he is one of the executive members subject to the complaint. He said he made the decision on foot of receiving doctor’s advice and linked his decision to a WhatsApp message he received last month.

It is not clear where the message, seen by The Kerryman, originated from or who it was sent to.

Mr Mac Gearailt’s resignation statement was heavily critical of ‘top brass’ IFA over its handling of the complaint.

When approached for comment, County Chairperson Kenny Jones assured that the normal business of the Kerry executive is continuing as normal by its officers. He declined to comment further.