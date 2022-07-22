If we ignore online abuse, it’s only going to get worse

Would you shout personal insults at someone you know, walking down the street, because you disliked their views? Would you phone someone and call them names if you disagreed with their opinion? Would you make threats or lewd comments to people on the street?

I think the answer to theses questions is a resounding no. But no such courtesy exists on line, where name-calling and personal abuse are now the appropriate response when people don’t like something or disagree with someone’s point of view.

And it may not be anything to do with their views; someone just decided they don’t like them.

Robust debate on any subject is welcomed, and that is what should happen: people should not and do not hold the same views on everything, but the online world of debate is not a debate – it is a cess pit of personal attacks, and worse.

Harassment, misogyny, racism and even death threats are part and parcel of online media platforms.

On social media, people can say what they want without fear, often using fake accounts, but even with their real accounts, name-calling and personal abuse is fair game. People know what they can do and, in the main, nothing will happen.

For years, public representatives have been subjected to a barrage of online abuse, particularly female politicians. Again, this is not the public disagreeing with them or criticising what they have done, it tends to be far more personal; ‘stupid bitch’ is a particularly go-to.

In a study for the National Women's Council of Ireland, research by data scientist Dr Ian Richardson found that between, September 2020 and September 2021, women councillors in Ireland received eight times more abuse online than their male counterparts.

Female councillors have reported death threats along with sexual commentary as part and parcel of online abuse, so much so that it is a factor in many of them choosing to leave politics or not enter the arena at all.

But the general consensus is that, because they are in the public arena, they should just accept it. It is only some name calling, ignore it, and this may well be the easier option. But is it the right one?

Has it really become that acceptable that people should just ignore the abuse and get on with it? Is it really okay to allow people throw personal insults, name-calling and, in more sinister cases, go further as it turns into daily harassment or threats.

This week, a court case heard about an Autism campaigner who was subjected to a barrage of online abuse. Messages sent to the woman called her “fucking vile" and said "you are a big bag of suicide waiting to happen".

Others said she was "fucked up" and, referring to one of her sons, who is also autistic, said: "Would you not focus on that fuck up you raised?"

She was just campaigning for autism rights.

In another high-profile case, Sonya Egan was jailed for two years after she waged a terrifying campaign of harassment against a former Sinn Féin TD, Jonathan O’Brien; and a Cork community activist, Laura O’Connell.

Lauren told the court that Ms Egan had ruined her life. Both victims were in the public arena. Should they have ignored the comments made about them?

These are the cases that have made headlines, that something has been done about, and are, of course, much worse than the general name-calling or minor personal attacks; but all online abuse is abuse, minor or otherwise, and it usually stems from someone who did not like someone else’s opinion.

I was subjected to just a minor taste of online abuse this week for my views on GAA. These weren’t people disagreeing with my view – they was attacks on me and my character, not on the opinion I held and hold.

GAA players have spoken out about abuse they have received online, and even Kerry manger Jack O’Connor, who freely admits he rarely uses social media, is aware of abuse that he receives for his decisions. Again, it is abuse, not debate about Kerry football.

I duly ignored the comments this week as that is what we are told to do, but on reflection, I believe that we should not do this. Name-calling and personal attacks are not okay in any shape or form, online or offline, and we need to remember that. The very same people wouldn’t shout at me or ring me up and call me names?

If we allow this to continue, it will. We have to call people out on their behaviour – debate is welcome, online abuse is not.

The Online Media Safety and Media Regulation Bill is currently before the Dáil and aims to tackle online abuse, amongst other things. It is not an easy task given the plethora of platforms available and the difficulty in tracking down the offenders.

Legislation is, of course, vital, but maybe a simpler solution is to remind people that compassion and kindness are important traits, and we are all people with different views and opinions trying to live in this world, online and offline.