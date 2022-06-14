Kerry

‘If she doesn’t get to see him, she’s gone’ - Ballybunion man’s urgent appeal for severely ill wife

Tony O'Gorman pictured here with his wife Breda, an MS sufferer, who he says needs to be given another appointment to see Dr Brian Sweeney, a Neurologist at Cork University Hospital as soon as possible. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

BALLYBUNION man Tony O’Gorman this week made an urgent and emotional appeal for his wife Breda to be given a potentially life-saving appointment with a top neurologist in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after her original appointment – one which she had waited almost a year for – was cancelled as a result of a false positive COVID test result mere days before it was due to take place.

Breda’s original appointment to see Dr Brian Sweeney was scheduled to take place on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, which meant that Breda – who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) which Tony said this week has flared up again, causing Breda high levels of pain – had a take a COVID test in the days leading up to this.

