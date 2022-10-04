THREE great nights of rootin’, tootin’, cowboy-hollerin’ craic for charity saw the Wild Atlantic Way turning a little bit Wild West in Asdee, as the iconic Jesse James Tavern reopened in a new guise.

And man were the locals delighted to hop back in once more and relive some of their fondest memories – all thanks to the work of their newest neighbour.

One of the greatest Westerns of all time came out just a few years back starring Brad Pitt and based on the novel The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Now, witness a new western: The Revivification of the Jesse James Tavern by the Brave David Horgan.

Though from Athea and based Down Under in Sydney for the past 26 years, David is now looking at spending life as a full-term resident of Asdee, at least for half the year.

And judging by his arrival on the local scene as he reopened the famous watering hole it’s set to prove a great move.

“It was just fantastic,” he told The Kerryman this week.

“I had only ever been in the Jesse James once before, years ago, but it’s one of those iconic bars and the locals were delighted to get back in over the three nights of craic we had lately.

“They were reminiscing about all the great nights there, some had their first kiss on nights out in the bar and what have you.

“I actually bought it on an online auction for €70,000 and I’ve pretty much spent the best part of the last year doing it up. There’s some great memorabilia in there and it’s restored as authentically as possible.”

Its name, of course, highlights the area’s greatest boast – Jesse James himself, whose people reputedly came from the Asdee area.

The Tavern came on the market just as David was considering a major lifechange – after years of successful business Down Under.

“It’s all part of my retirement plan! There’s no licence there with it, so I hope to next year open it as an Air B ‘n’ B, a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for an authentic Irish pub-style, bring-your-own-beer getaway for a weekend. Although I’ll be selective enough with the clientele I’ll be letting it to. There’s great accommodation space out the back of the tavern and I’m doing up my own quarters there at the moment.

“Plan is to spend six months at home in Kerry and then another six months travelling, from South East Asia to Australia.” Cambodia is one of the great loves of this seasoned traveller’s life – where he has spent months on end volunteering in rural education with the NGO ABCs and Rice.

In finally revealing the restored interior of the iconic tavern –following months of hard work involving everything from fixing water damage to retracing electricity lines – David put on three brilliant nights of fun.

First up was a reunion of up to 70 members of the Horgan clan; with the popular Athea man’s legion of friends and new neighbours in over successive nights.

“I can’t get over how generous people have been. I had family and friends donating so much, with locals coming in pressing money into my hand left, right and centre. Incredibly, we raised €7,280 for ABCs and Rice. Phenomenal and I can’t thank people enough,” David added.

He’s already endeared himself to Asdee to the point of having been granted that most exclusive of gifts: a nickname.

“I remember going into Jackie J’s, the only pub now left in Asdee, and the lads at the bar sizing me up and checking out my sense of humour. Towards the end of the night they finally said, ‘we’ve a nickname for everyone and we’ve one for you’.

“I said ‘have a blast’, and the name I’ve been given - ‘Dody Dáithí,” he laughed.

“There’s a new cowboy in town! I told them it was the nicest thing anyone had called me in awhile.”

And the locals even had his back when one of the most dastardly outlaw gangs in the badlands of North Kerry burst in through the saloon doors one of the nights - the North Kerry Notorious (see the wanted poster above).

But no shootout ensued thank God, only some right slicing banter as the boyeens revealed themselves as brothers Eugene and Tadhg Moriary, Paddy McElligott and Vicar Joe Murphy – David’s great pals from Listowel lighting out for the fun-filled territory.