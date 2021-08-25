‘I was star struck. I've never looked up to anyone as much as him.’

For Brosna native and Kerry star, Paul Walsh, this past week is one that he will never, ever forget for as long as he lives. The young man is now settling back into reality after his surreal meeting with World Cup and Champions League winner, Ronaldinho, who he flew out to meet in Rio De Janeiro after striking up an unlikely friendship with the football legend’s brother and agent, Assis.

Walsh, who is of course no stranger to success himself having captained the Kerry minors to the 2018 All-Ireland title as well as being crowned the 2018 Minor Footballer of the Year, told The Kerryman this week that the Ronaldinho was the player that he had looked up to all his life. So, when the opportunity arose for him to chat to the football star’s brother over Instagram, he was not going to pass up the chance.

"Probably more than a year ago, Assis (Ronaldinho's brother) had made a new Instagram account and usually you wouldn't think that those accounts are real but it was verified by Ronaldinho himself and so I got in there as one of the first few followers. At the time there was only a few hundred followers and he actually followed me back and I just sent him off a message because I thought to myself 'this is a big opportunity to get in contact' because it was always my dream to meet him, Ronaldinho.

I was sending him on videos of football and maybe that's what got him interested because at the start, I wasn't planning on ever going to Rio. I just asked him that if they were ever on tour, I could come and get a photo with him and Ronaldinho. I never in my wildest dreams thought that they'd invite me to the house,” said Paul.

Despite the language barrier – what with Paul not speaking a word of Portuguese and Assis having very little English – the two struck up a rapport, thanks in no small part to Google Translate, and so when Paul got the invite from Assis last week to fly out to Rio to meet him and his brother at their home, Paul put his doubts aside and seized the chance with both hands.

"I booked the flights literally the minute that he sent me the message inviting me over. There was probably 90 percent of me that was thinking 'maybe I shouldn't go' but then the other 10 percent thought that I would never get this opportunity again and so I had a bit of money saved up and I booked it straight away. I didn't tell anyone. I told my parents that I was going off on a holiday with my friends and I told my friends I was going on holiday with my parents,” he laughed.

Upon landing in Rio, doubts began to creep in for Paul after he could not get in touch with Assis but thankfully, it all worked out in the end and he was given Ronaldinho’s address where when he arrived, the former Barcelona and AC Milan player was asleep but instead Paul hung out with the star’s friends instead while he waited.

So, how did he react when he finally saw his hero in the flesh?

"I was absolutely star struck. I was trembling and I don't think I'll ever feel that feeling again because I've never looked up to anyone as much as him. It was like it was animation or something, it just didn't look or feel real. I just couldn't believe he was there in front of me.

He came over and gave me a hug. I couldn't believe how nice he was about the whole thing. He asked me to sign the Kerry jersey that I gave him as well. I was showing him videos of football. He or none of them had ever seen anything like it before. They didn't know what was going on and it was very hard to explain to him when he didn't have great English,” he continued.

Finally, Paul said that his love for Ronaldinho came about from the sheer joy that the Brazilian displayed whenever he stepped onto the pitch, something that Paul tries to replicate in his own playing career.

"It wasn't because he was the best player in the world or anything or the goals he scored, it was just his character and his charisma. The way that he carried himself, he was always smiling. He showed people that you have to enjoy sport. Everyone else was playing to win and he was just playing to have fun on the pitch. He always just looked like a kid playing a game of soccer with his friends."