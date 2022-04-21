‘I was horrified’ – Listowel mom finds shards of broken glass inside town park playgrounds

Listowel's Cristina Diaz-Mahony - who discovered the substantial amount of broken glass in both children's playgrounds in Listowel Town Park last Wednesday morning - pictured here with her daughter Maya on a recent visit to the park.

A Listowel mother has told The Kerryman this week that she was horrified to find a substantial amount of broken glass in both children's playgrounds in the Listowel Town Park last Wednesday morning.

Cristina Diaz Mahony said that it was last Wednesday morning )April 20) at around 9am, when she was taking her two-and-a-half year daughter Maya to the park, that she discovered the broken glass in both the older children and younger children’s play areas.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Thursday, the day after she found the glass, Cristina said that she saw something glistening in the sunlight as she approached the playground but that it was only when she got closer, she saw that it was several shards - some big, some small – of broken glass around the see-saw area in the playground.

"There was a lot of glass. At first I didn’t know what it was because I could just see something glistening from afar when we were walking into the park but then when we were near, I could see that both playgrounds – the one for the bigger kids and the one for the smaller – both had glass in them. It was everywhere,” she said.

"There were big shards of glass but there was also smaller pieces too which I actually think are more dangerous because you can’t see them. It’s incredibly dangerous because my own daughter, Maya, she’s two-and-a-half, and she, like other people's children too I imagine, they’re running around and they like to pick things up from the ground,” she continued.

Going on, Cristina said that her first instinct – after taking photos of the glass and sharing them on Facebook to warn other parents – was to leave the park straight away but after her daughter begged to stay, Cristina relented.

"I was horrified by it and I didn't want to take her out of the buggy just in case so I told her that we couldn’t play there today but she was really insistent that she wanted to play. So, eventually I said okay and went to the small playground and I told her that she could only go the slide area and the merry go round area and that she wasn't allowed go near the see-saw because that’s where the glass was,” she said.

"But then, she’s a kid so she was obviously running all over the place so we only stayed five minutes and then we left. There was another mom with three kids and they only stayed a few minutes too because they thought it was too dangerous as well,” she continued. before adding “the weather was so nice too yesterday (Wednesday) and it was such a shame that we couldn’t enjoy the playground. We'd usually spend like an hour, an hour-and-a-half there but we couldn’t do that yesterday in Listowel so we took her to Ballyseedy instead.”

As well as sharing the photos on Facebook, Cristina said she contacted a cousin of her husband who works in the Council and that someone was sent out to clean up the glass later that afternoon

"I sent a message and the photos to my husband’s cousin who works in the Council and then I posted it online just so that others would aware of it and that other parents would not go and then after a few hours, my husband’s cousin got back to me and said that one of his co-workers had gone and swept up the glass. This was around 2pm and I had found the glass at 9am that morning so that was still a long time for the glass to be there," she said.

At the time of writing, Kerry County Council had been contacted for a comment and had not yet responded.