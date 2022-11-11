Kerry

‘I thought about suicide every day; I thought it was normal’ Kerry man’s mental-health fight

Killarney man Neil Kelders who is sharing his mental health journey in new book. Photo by City Headshots Dublin Expand
Killarney man Neil Kelders' book 'The Other Side: A Memoir of Hope in the Midst of Depression' Expand

Sinead Kelleher

Most people who know Neil Kelders know him as a happy guy, the class clown, one of the lads – but it was all a front.

As a teenager, Neil thought about suicide on an almost-daily basis. The harrowing account of sitting at his desk, aged 15, while he was a student at St Brendan’s College in Killarney, thinking about ending it all, is just one of the many heart-breaking mental-health struggles Neil has gone through in his life.

