‘I thought about suicide every day; I thought it was normal’ Kerry man’s mental-health fight

Most people who know Neil Kelders know him as a happy guy, the class clown, one of the lads – but it was all a front.

As a teenager, Neil thought about suicide on an almost-daily basis. The harrowing account of sitting at his desk, aged 15, while he was a student at St Brendan’s College in Killarney, thinking about ending it all, is just one of the many heart-breaking mental-health struggles Neil has gone through in his life.

"I remember writing the world suicide in a very artistic design, followed by the words ‘to die’. This wasn't random, a meaningless word to me, it had depth. It was a thought that I had been having every day, many times a day…I had explored this thought of suicide so much, it had become normal to me, ” he explains.

For the next 21 years these thoughts continued; there were days when he couldn't get out of bed; nights when he rarely slept; and he spent every day pretending he was a happy, fun guy. Even now, sometimes, on bad days, he would prefer to stay in bed.

“For 21 years, I wore a mask, nobody knew whatsoever...I was exhausted, I thought about suicide countless times a day, I was on a hamster wheel. I had depression and anxiety. I kept thinking why me and when was it going toe end?” he says.

And in 2014, at 36 years of age, he had enough.

"My feelings now, I am ready to go, I do not want to be here anymore. I am relaxed with that decision; I don’t worry about dying. I just want to go. I am tired, and I want to close my eyes to the world."

He didn't want to live, no matter the damage it caused to others. Suicide, he thought, was his only option. His brother and sister-in-law’s home had always been a sanctuary and, one day in 2014, he finally told his sister-in-law that he wanted to die.

“I said I can’t do it anymore, I said it without thinking and she said, ‘what, work?’ I said no, I want to die,” Neil recalls. To this day he doesn’t know why he chose to speak at that point, but he knows that it lifted a weight off his shoulders. He also knows the reality of mental-health struggles and that many will never speak out, never lift that weight:

“It is easy to tell people to talk, but it is one of the most difficult things a person can ever do.”

Now at the age of 44, he is a well-known mental-health advocate, and the Killarney man has gone so far as to write a book detailing the struggle with depression and anxiety that has plagued him his entire life.

While many will say there are thousands such books published to help people, what stands out about Neil’s is the heart-felt, thorough account of his life and his struggles, but also ‘Neil's tips’ to help people as they read his story.

'The Other Side: A Memoir of Hope in the Midst of Depression' is, he says, autobiographical with philosophical insights and practical, action steps for change. It is an insight into how a better life is possible. It is a story of a journey from suicidal depression to living a rich and full life.

Neil grew up in Woodlawn in Killarney and attended St Oliver's National School and St Brendan's College. He studied sport at the then Institute of Technology, Tralee and later Law at UCC. He is a personal trainer, life coach and mental-health advocate who is now living abroad and hoping to show people there are always options, but suicide is never an option.

It took Neil a long time to ‘buy into the process’ as he was recommending it to others, not really himself. He found the right counsellor, the right person to help, and he came to realise that self-care is key.

"People like me going through mental-health [struggles] don’t understand it,” he said, nor do those trying to help their loves ones. But Neil hopes his book, which is conversational in tone and includes strategies he has used; he hopes these will give people hope and help.

"This book is not about speaking from a platform, I’m in the trenches with you, I still struggle. I can’t help make you better, I can help you manage,” he said.

Simple steps like getting out in fresh air, listening to your favourite song or music that brings back good memories can help you smile, help you flip you negative thoughts, says Neil.

Neil said the book was written quickly but now, as the publication date draws near, he is nervous but hopeful that giving an honest account of his battles will bring hope and help to others.

His story is known by many as he is an international speaker – this has included work with the World Health Organisation – but the book goes further than most of his talks.

"My mission is to give people a better understanding of what it means to live with mental-health problems, and give hope to those struggling to find their way,” he said.

The book is to be published on November 23 on Amazon and other platforms.