‘I see a sparkle back in my children’s eyes again’ – Ukrainian mother talks about family’s new life

Six hours have passed since President Zelenskyy’s address to the Irish Parliament and Olya Maryntseva and her children, Mariia (17) and Ivan (13), are busy getting on with life.

Olya didn’t have time to catch Zelenskyy’s address as she was preparing for a job interview, while it’s after 4pm which means Mariia and Ivan have finished school for another day – faint reminders of what was once normal, family life.

From the start, our conversation is understandably shaded by the tragedy unfolding back in their homeland. But equally present is a powerful sense of determination and ambition to carry on.

Not once but twice has war in Ukraine shattered family life for the Maryntsevas. Originally from Donetsk, they were forced to flee to Kyiv in 2014 after the Russian annexation of the region.

When Russian bombs started falling near Kyiv in late February, Olya, and her husband, Sergiy, could not believe they would again be forced to make an agonising decision of whether to move or stay. This time things would be different.

Sergiy, who owns a chain of restaurants in Kiev, decided to remain home and transform his restaurants into food halls to feed Ukrainian soldiers and the hungry citizens of Kyiv. The couple’s eldest daughter, Katherine (21), is a fourth-year medical student and is also at home helping the Red Cross and local hospitals.

“I’m so very proud of her decision but at the same time I worry for her in a city where bombs are still falling,” said Olya.

“My husband is feeding people right now. He is feeding the soldiers and people who are in underground stations. He is no longer making money, but he is still feeding people. He has been volunteering this now for 42 days. It is something we can do to support the country. It is difficult for him, as a man, to feel like he is no longer earning money. Sometimes it feels like while we are trying to adjust here, they are trying to survive there,” she said.

“I understand that I am the only one able to earn money for the whole family now. My husband feels really broken as he is no longer doing this. He is very protective of me, he knows that I’m finding it hard. So, when we talk, I know he is keeping the worst of the news from me,” Olya explained.

Synchronisation is something 17-year-old Mariia is familiar with, both in life and in her passion for swimming. Her young shoulders have borne adversity ever since she was eight years old when forced to flee with her family from Donetsk.

More than ever, synchronised swimming is a way for Mariia to express her true self and to navigate her way through the current tide of harsh reality.

Her first objective on arriving in Kerry was to find an outlet for her swimming. She is now a proud member of the Kingdom Swimming Club where she was welcomed with open arms.

“It is so wonderful and I’m so glad that Kingdom Swimming Club have accepted me. People there are so nice to me. I’m really excited and happy to be back swimming again,” Mariia said.

She has represented Ukraine at international level earning a silver medal at the World Youth Championships in Slovakia in 2019. She was ranked 26 in the world out of 315 swimmers in the Women’s Solo.

Mariia had been training for eight hours a day ahead of next month’s Canada Artistic Championships, and for the FINA World Championships in Budapest in June; however, war has since scuppered her dreams of competing.

Many of Mariia’s teammates have relocated to different parts of Europe since the war started. This makes planning to regroup impossible to arrange. She will continue her own preparations in the hope of making the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“I think I will do this. We will see as I don’t know about my team and where they will be. The senior squad have relocated to Italy to train but the first priority must be peace in my country,” she said.

“I love the water and it really doesn’t matter if it is swimming with Kingdom Swimming Club or artistic swimming. All I want is to become a synchronised swimmer again, and maybe even open the first synchronised swimming school here. It would be great. It’s so beautiful here. The people are so warm.”

It’s been difficult for Mariia and her brother to block out the experiences of the past month and the emotional trauma associated with leaving their family and country. Mariia is determined to stay optimistic.

“People’s kindness has been so important. Yes, it’s been difficult, but your country really helps us. That is why we feel comfortable. I am really sad when I think about home.

"I’m trying not to think about it and to build a big wall between me and the bad news that happens in Ukraine. It is really hard. Of course, I will go back to Ukraine but I’m not sure I will stay there for long,” she said.

Mariia is a student at Mercy Mounthawk and while dreams of Olympic glory remain strong, she would like to pursue a career in art design. Mariia is also – slowly but surely – getting the hang of the Kerry accent!

“I want to become a designer, or an artist; to make something with my hands. It is hard to build relationships because of the language. I can’t say you have a bad accent, but I really have some trouble trying to understand it,” she laughs.

Mariia’s precociousness is striking when one considers her back story. At 14 she decided to move to Kharkiv to join the Ukrainian Olympic Team. She was only permitted to return home for 40 days in the year, which meant while most of her friends were living a normal teenager’s life, Mariia was focused on achieving her athletic goals.

“When Mariia competed in the nationals in Ukraine, she was one of the ten best synchronised swimmers in the country. She was performing so greatly that she decided to move to Kharkiv,” said Olya.

"Even the bombing of Kharkiv has been hard for Mariia as it was her home for four years. We are very proud of her desire; it was hard for a teenager to leave home and live in a strange city. She became a grown up the second she made the decision.”

As is every mother’s instinct, Olya tries to shoulder as much of the worry as she can so her children don’t have to. The journey from Kyiv to Kerry was paved with the kind of terrifying imagery that no one should have to witness. Olya, Mariia, and Ivan drove to Romania from where they eventually boarded a flight to Dublin.

“I had to grab my kids and leave our home for what was the second time, can you imagine how hard that felt? We had less time to move than from Donetsk. The bombing was happening while we were on the road. We grabbed another four children whose parents were outside of the country and took them with us,” she said.

“All the way we had Russian and Ukrainian tanks firing at each other. The bombs were exploding overhead, and we were praying the pieces would fall beside the car. It was terrifying. For my kids, this is the second time they’ve seen this.”

Olya explains that whenever she is asked the question, ‘would you like to return home?’, it raises a powerful emotional dilemma. The answer is understandably, yes, but when all you have lived and worked for is totally destroyed, it alters perceptions of what defines home.

“Where we live has been completely destroyed and when we think about going back home, the worry is have we a place to return to. We have a home as in a country, but we no longer have a place in the country. It’s all destroyed,” she said.

“This causes me huge suffering as sometimes you don’t realise the school you went to is important; the house of your parents is important; the place where you had your first kiss is important; the place where you fell off your bicycle is important; all these places are important when they are no longer there.

"The moment you have clean water, and a toilet is the moment you understand everything is good, and that you are not under threat of losing your life,” she said.

Olya, like many Ukrainian women at the moment, is having to endure severe mental trauma on behalf of their partners and families, and for the life they left behind. She jogs everyday to keep her head ‘busy’ and volunteers to help others in the Ukrainian community with translating.

Olya has much experience to offer having worked as an international economist. Organising medical appointments for the Ukrainian Ministry of Health is another of her past roles.

“I try not to grieve about the war. One day I heard my friend was shot in the street as he tried to rescue a child. This would lay you flat. The war brings so much pain. It’s like having two opposite sides of your life but you have to do something to move forward,” she said.

Olya wasn’t surprised when the Russian’s extended their invasion into western Ukraine. Having had first-hand experience of Russian aggression, she knew it was a live possibility.

“I wasn’t surprised. In western Ukraine people felt it was impossible. But because we had moved from eastern Ukraine after the Russian invasion there, we knew what they could do.

"I recall seeing the Russians land at Donetsk International Airport in 2014 and killing and beating people up. We were the first people in Ukraine to see what the Russians were capable of.

“When we first heard rumours the Russians would invade the western part of Ukraine, people from the west of the country thought this couldn’t possibly happen in the 21st Century. We were even beaten up at a protest rally in 2014 when standing up for Donetsk, Russian people beat us up. But what was happening in Kiev just felt different.”

She concludes: “The major feeling I have at the moment is grieving. I’m a mom who took her kids away from the Donetsk region to Kyiv by myself, and now we have moved again. Being under the threat that you can be killed is hard.

“I want all of my babies with me. When we were in an apartment in Romania, waiting to go to Ireland, I saw a woman on TV holding a dead baby. At that moment I realised everything is okay with me. Irish people have taught me to do it step by step and one day at a time.

"We’re in a bubble of love now and I want to express my gratefulness to people. You have surrounded us with love. I see a sparkle back in my children’s eyes again, that’s the most important thing.”