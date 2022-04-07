Kerry

‘I see a sparkle back in my children’s eyes again’ – Ukrainian mother talks about family’s new life

Mother and daughter, Olya and Mariia Maryntseva, are settling into life in Tralee following the trauma of fleeing their home in Kyiv. Mariia is an international synchronised swimmer and she plans to keep training with dreams of reaching the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Mother and daughter, Olya and Mariia Maryntseva from Ukraine at the Earl Of Desmond Hotel, Tralee. (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand
Mariia with her precious synchronised swimming medals at the Earl of Desmond, Tralee. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Six hours have passed since President Zelenskyy’s address to the Irish Parliament and Olya Maryntseva and her children, Mariia (17) and Ivan (13), are busy getting on with life.

Olya didn’t have time to catch Zelenskyy’s address as she was preparing for a job interview, while it’s after 4pm which means Mariia and Ivan have finished school for another day – faint reminders of what was once normal, family life.

