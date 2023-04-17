Kerry

‘I said I’d never go there again, but here I am back in the emotional clutches of a devoted dog’

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane writes about his futile promise to avoid the pain of ever losing a dog again after his pet of 14-years had to be put to sleep in 2021. 

Pumpkin. The new dog on the block. Expand

Pumpkin. The new dog on the block.

kerryman

When we lost our dog in March 2021 after a wonderful 14-year spell, I made a private pact never to flirt with this level of hurt again. That was it, I was done. I told myself no more flying close to the sun only to get emotionally scorched.

You see there is hurt and hardship in life that can’t be avoided. Bad things will happen, that’s a fact. And yet we’re predisposed to avoiding this hurt when and if we can.

