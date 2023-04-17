‘I said I’d never go there again, but here I am back in the emotional clutches of a devoted dog’

When we lost our dog in March 2021 after a wonderful 14-year spell, I made a private pact never to flirt with this level of hurt again. That was it, I was done. I told myself no more flying close to the sun only to get emotionally scorched.

You see there is hurt and hardship in life that can’t be avoided. Bad things will happen, that’s a fact. And yet we’re predisposed to avoiding this hurt when and if we can.

Sigmund Freud called this the ‘pleasure principle’. He argued the sole objective of every human being is the absolute avoidance of pain in the pursuit of pleasure.

We build walls of steel around us in the hope of repelling hardship and pain. Sometimes this may work for a short period but walls are eventually brought down by what we cannot control.

The founder of Stoic philosophy in 300 BC was Zeno of Citium. His central premise was the acceptance of life’s fate and to focus on the here and now. By focusing on the good things – and letting life do what it will anyway, which is delivering uncontrolled and unforetold discomfort – is a personal skill.

After much soul searching - and it must be said resistance - I decided to release myself of ‘pain avoidance’ in the long-term to enjoy the company of a dog in the short-term.

Pumpkin entered our home in January. A four-month old Cava-Tzu, one of nine in the litter. Sadly, their mother became poorly after giving birth and couldn’t raise them.

All nine were amazingly hand-reared by two daughters of the dog owner. That teenagers devoted much of their Christmas holiday to nurturing the pups is the kind of soul-defining actions of people who could easily grow up to achieve word peace. Clearly, good nature is a virtue embedded in youth.

Pumpkin ensured the winter months passed quickly for us by bringing floods of light and fun to the darkest time of year. Once a dog has stamped this distinct brand of personality on a home, it’s impossible to go back.

You’re locked into a contract that is beyond my ability to explain in any existential sense – a dog makes you get over yourself and gets you off your behind to move in the right direction.

We’re repeatedly told to exercise and stay healthy. Walking a dog achieves this but with the bonus of reaching levels of well-being that only dog owners know is worth it. After a two-year hiatus without a dog, the old routine has started to reassert itself again.

At first, you welcome the absence of canine responsibility. You get used to not having to coax a dog to wee outside when it’s lashing rain; not having to repair masticated furniture, not having vet bills to worry about, not having to engage in Zen levels of persuasion when a dog has your reading glasses in its mouth.

But you also start to miss the two-way chat that makes you sound completely off your head. In defence of dog owners, this bizarre chit-chat can be the difference between bouts of mental stress and a clear head. A dog listens to all woes and never judges.

A dog doesn’t care about how much weight you promised you would lose; a dog won’t remind you of failed or expired personal goals. Nor does a dog care for life’s facile and materialistic accomplishments. Without a dog, you must again learn to pick up the bits of food that fall to the kitchen floor.

For me, one of the most obvious exposés in reacquainting with a dog is poorly working body parts. Suddenly, when there’s a pup on the floor to be wrestled with, it can spell disaster for a dodgy back. The same is true of unreliable hamstrings and calf muscles. In short, getting a new dog comes with its own workout.

Neither was I in the least bit offended when, during my research on the Cava-Tzu breed, I discovered they are ‘ideal for older people’. If there’s horses for courses, there must be dogs for various life stages.

And so my journey with Pumpkin has only just begun. We’re still in the springtime of our relationship with all the familiar does and don’ts of dog ownership back on the agenda again.

Dogs teach us fundamental lessons about responsibility, companionship, loyalty and vulnerability. Even while the canine antennae is busy picking up on the sound of crisp packets!

I said I’d never go there again, but here I am back in the emotional clutches of a devoted dog. I’m surprised it’s taken me two years to realise what I was missing.