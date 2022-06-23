I quit my phone for a week and discovered why technology is the enemy of solitude

On a recent week of annual leave, Stephen Fernane decided to disconnect from technology to find out what life is like without the constant flow of influence from technology and iPhones.

‘Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in’ is the famous line from Michael Corleone in Godfather III as he attempts to steer his family name clear of crime.

Anyone who has ever tried lasting a day - or just a few hours - without their iPhone usually ends up uttering something similar.

IPhones will always find a way to pull you back in. Inane reminders from sites you thought you’d silenced years ago, to tedious GIF messages you’ve seen a thousand times (and on and on it goes).

Neither is the irony lost on me that I am, most likely, relaying this experience to you via your iPhone – the source of my ire on this occasion.

But shouldn’t we all be making more of an effort to detach ourselves from phones? What affect would time spent without a single text message, phone call, or online prompt aimed at producing mental annoyance have on us?

For all the positive and personal disclosures arising out of COVID lockdowns, regrettably, a break from technology wasn’t one of them. In fact, we became more dependent on iPhones as a means of observing life from the outside in.

One has to question if the multi-layered emotions a human mind is asked to absorb when online is good for us.

In just a short time spent scrolling, we experience content that is rapidly and profoundly shocking, upsetting, humorous, and exhilarating.

Calculate this by the number of hours per day, over many weeks, months and years and the impact must be severe.

I have no scientific evidence to definitively say this amounts to abnormal exposure, but I’d wager it isn’t far off it.

On a recent week off work I decided to challenge this mind-numbing intrusion once and for all. To finally see if I could go where no man had gone before, a sort of one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind moment in switching off my iPhone.

I thought the life of simpler times was beyond reach nowadays; the golden age before ringtones and reminders colonised every inch of our space.

It’s not easy to ditch a phone when your job is reliant on it. And yet that’s the nub: we can all come up with an excuse why we desperately need our iPhones switched on 24/7 (Us 0. Tech Companies 1).

I mentally build myself up in the days before my mission (that’s what I’m calling it). Like those final, nervy seconds before a bungee jump, I eventually - if reluctantly – let go.

My first time-machine experience doesn’t take long. On Monday morning I try to find out who Kerry have drawn in the All-Ireland quarter final.

At first, my mind – now in addiction mode – tries to persuade me that a simple text message won’t do any harm. Perhaps it won’t.

I know if I turn my phone on I risk being pulled back in. I decline and decide to wait for the next radio news bulletin. ‘How 1980s is this?’ I think to myself.

That’s the life I’ve chosen – total abstinence and isolation from the global media frenzy. I was now on the margins of society.

Gone are reminders of 2 for 1 offers in reading glasses; cues to Sky’s latest blockbuster, and some musician called Bartess Strange whose album, I’m told, will interest me – probably from the time I pressed ‘accept all cookies’ without reading the small print.

Ever get the feeling a multi-generational data grip is being accumulated on your life?

The first test is passed. I feel okay. A little stunned, but okay.

The more you isolate from technology, the more you feel in control of time. This isn’t an attempt to sound clever or to reveal some existential experience that I know nothing about. But things did start to slow down in a positive way.

Just hours into my experiment I’ve managed to reach what feels like 2008 – a time when technology was lurking in the background but still hadn’t quite taken hold yet. There’s a lot of forward thinking involved in moving backwards.

Joking aside, too much technology is a problem. It’s remarkable how quickly it takes to be reminded of this. We sometimes forget – or ignore – that ‘scrolling’ is now a fully formed physiological act, like breathing, only more excessive.

Prior to my experiment I give strict instructions to family members that I must only be contacted in the event of an emergency.

By day three, I ask my wife if there has been any word from home. You feel technology pushing back against my decision to leave the phone aside.

Cultural anthropologist Natasha Dow Schüll calls this the ‘machine zone’ syndrome. An entranced state caused by excessive screen observation.

Schüll intimated that even bouts of mild pain can go undetected depending on how engrossed we are in our screens.

Another nod to old world values comes at night when I switch on news and current affairs programmes.

You come to them without an inkling of opinion. Without a phone to scroll through, you basically haven’t a clue what’s happening.

At first, you think you’re behind the curve but soon discover you’re actually ahead. Being oblivious to the sensationalism of keyboard experts on Twitter and Facebook means your views are unshaped by the time you reach the news. A purer kind of distillation for sure.

Reading and exercise are the chief beneficiaries of my ditching technology. Long walks without feeling the need to take pictures, videos, or check messages, produces a kind of bespoke spirituality.

Technology is the enemy of solitude. Each time we leave our phones down we unknowingly upset some seismic, unseen global behemoth in its attempt to spread advertising and cheap promises of connectivity, packaged like it matters when it really doesn’t.

Out walking - minus the earphones – transports you to your rightful place in the universe: a mere module and component of something larger and more valuable.

This all sounds like muck to 21st Century iPhone gurus. But for me, it’s the rediscovery of something I once knew but thought had vanished.

I didn’t need to switch off my phone to notice nature before now. However, I realise technology has sold us its snake oil – a dishonest assertion that isolation and solitude is at odds with the world as it should be. Don’t believe it for a second.

By the latter stages of the week, the absence of the iPhone becomes easier to take. I set aside time for reading, happy in the knowledge I won’t be interrupted.

Imani Perry’s ‘South to America’ takes me through the Southern States of America, with all their cultural variance and idiosyncrasies.

Claire Keegan’s ‘Small Things Like This’' is a novel with a chilling reminder of the callousness of the Magdalene Laundry in Wexford in 1985.

Next is Brendan Kenny’s ‘In Search of Madness: A psychiatrist’s travels through the history of mental illness.’

What I’m getting at here is simple: would I have devoted this much time to finishing three books had I been connected to my iPhone? The answer is a resounding no.

On day six I visit a coffee shop. This is where technology’s mask really slips. A couple at the next table bury their heads in phones. No conversation, no eye contact, just endless scrolling.

Across the way a mother and daughter sit. The mother sips coffee while fixedly staring out the window. The teenager’s gaze is locked on her phone. No conversation, no eye contact, just endless scrolling.

Phones are functional and important when necessary. Why we need to endlessly scroll in search of information that is of little value remains a psychological puzzle waiting to be solved.

Phone companies tell us through glossy ads that we’ve never been more connected. The raw evidence tells a different story. Quite often, a Tech company’s interpretation of mass connectivity equates to an illusion.

By Sunday evening it was time again to share two worlds; time to let the intrusiveness of my iPhone back inside the circle of solitude I had created.

After switching my phone on, the noisy pinging lasts a full five minutes: message after message, notification after notification makes itself known to me like an energetic dog looking for attention.

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!