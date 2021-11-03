I hope we won't have a winter of electricity outages’

ESB Networks have said they are ‘confident’ that electricity outages in the Ballinskelligs area will no longer be an issue over the coming months following the trimming back of trees that were interfering with the EBS lines.

Nine outages took place in the Ballinskelligs area last week – seven of which occurred in just day and which left local businesses and homeowners without electricity supply. The outages also affected town lands in Cahersiveen and Waterville.

The first outage occurred on October 23 which the ESB said was caused by the close proximity of trees to a section of overhead line which caused the line to trip. Crews mobilised to clear the timber that was interfering with the line and restore power.

Following this it emerged that further sections of the line were also affected by tree growth causing further outages leaving businesses and homeowners without any electricity.

Approximately nine outages have resulted in recent days, lasting about an hour and impacting on 800 customers at a time, the ESB confirmed.

A spokesperson for the company said ESB Networks crews and contractors have worked extensively in recent days on pruning the timber in question and were “now confident that the issue has been resolved.”

ESB also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to homes, farms and businesses in the area for the obvious disruption to family and commercial life in Ballinskelligs these outages have caused."

Cllr Norma Moriarty said she received several calls on the matter from ‘irate’ homeowners whose appliances could be affected by such outages and by businesses trying to operate.

She said she is now hopeful that the issue has been solved.

She said however that South Kerry has been ‘hit badly’ by electricity outages in the past year.

"People want to have full confidence there are people living here who run businesses, homeowners, farmers, and electricity is crucial to them. People need to know it is resolved. I hope we won’t have a winter of unreliable winter supply.”

Meanwhile, ESB upgrade works have also being taking place in the Glencar region over the past few months following electricity outages in South Kerry earlier this year including in the Dromid area which badly affected customers in this region including people relying on electricity for medical equipment. There was at least 14 significant breaks earlier this year.

A series of planned outages in the area took place over the past two months and including on Monday last to allow works to be undertaken to upgrade electricity network in the area and as such will bring long term benefits to the community and resolve the issues in Dromid, Glencar and other nearby locations.