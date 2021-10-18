‘I hope the book will bring light to people as restrictions lift’

'A Storied Kingdom', a collection of Kerryman articles written by Tadhg Evans is to be launched in its author's native Lios Póil on Saturday, October 23 next. The book cover was designed by Lios Póil woman Emma Prendiville of Blank Slate Ireland.

PERHAPS best-known to many Kerryman readers as the author of a comic diary of life in the pandemic, reporter Tadhg Evans also had recourse to an award-winning array of news material when he decided to bring his first book to print.

A Storied Kingdom is the striking publication Tadhg is now set to launch in his native Lios Póil on Saturday, October 23, with the help of Kerryman editor Kevin Hughes, former All-Ireland-winning Kerry captain Dara Ó Cinnéide, and a host of friends and family.

It’s a book Tadhg hopes will – much like his weekly diary – bring a little bit of light to readers in darkened times. And it has as its genesis a particularly enjoyable reading experience Tadhg himself put down about five years back:

"I was sitting at home one night about five years ago, reading a book called ‘McIlvanney on Boxing’, which is a collection of stories written by the late sports journalist Hugh McIlvanney. He’s about 1,000 times the writer I’ll ever be, but it struck me that it must have been a lovely thing to have: a collection of what you think are your best articles in one place. So I immediately started thinking of interviews I’d carried out, and I began assembling them – and I’ve added dozens more in the five years since,” Tadhg said.

Many of these articles by these articles stand out, but one in particular still resonates with the West Kerry man: “Every one of these stories is special to me. But if I had to pick one interview above all others, I’d go with the time I spoke to Tomi Reichentahl. Tomi isn’t the best-known person in this book, but he should be. He is a Holocaust survivor, and he told me of how he used to play hide and seek amongst corpses with other children in Bergen Belsen. That line stuck with me above all the others I’ve heard in interviews. I spent an hour talking to Tomi, but I’d have gladly spent another 50 just listening to him.”

It was an interview Tadhg might never had come to but for his then business studies teacher in CBS Daingean Uí Chúis Éamon Fitzmaurice running a competition among first years. “We each had to write a match report, and the winner got, I think, €2. And I ended up winning.

"I went on and off the idea of journalism over the years that followed, but it was never too far down my list of preferred jobs, and I started studying journalism in 2015.”

A Storied Kingdom, published by Cork-based Orla Kelly Publishing, will be launched at O'Sullivan’s Bar in Garraí na dTor, Lios Póil, at 9pm on Saturday, October 23. Everyone interested is more than welcome to attend, with copies of the book then going on sale, locally and online, for €20. Details of book shops selling the book will be made available after the launch night, but Dingle Bookshop on Green Street, Dingle, have already agreed to make copies available.

"It’s been a difficult 18 months for everyone, and I hope this book will bring a little bit of light to people just as the restrictions finally lift. I thank everyone who has been involved in any way, big or small," Tadhg added.