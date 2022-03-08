‘I felt useless at home watching it on TV. That’s why I’m going over to Ukraine’

Some of the team at Garryowen Transport Company loading their trucks on Sunday morning. The trucks will bring medicine, clothing and toiletries to Ukraine. Eamon O'Connell, John O'Sullivan, Chris Lyons, Padraig Leen, Cillian O'Sullivan, and Garry Lowham. (Photo Joe Hanley).

This Wednesday evening, three Garryowen Transport trucks will leave Tralee, destined for southern Poland and to a frontline mostly made up of displaced women and children.

Gary Lowham and John O’Sullivan from Tralee, and Eoin McGinty from County Longford, will carry the precious cargo to war-struck victims, assured that every item on board is a symbol of the generosity and goodwill of thousands of Kerry people.

Gary said he won’t know for certain until they arrive whether they will drive into Lviv in southern Ukraine or remain at the Polish border.

“We’re dealing with a doctor down there, and his instructions are to head for the Polish border as this may be as far as we’ll get,” said Garry.

“I was just sitting at home last weekend, and I said, ‘what can I do for them?’ It’s hard to watch. A fellow driver text me and said, ‘are we on for Ukraine?’ That was that. I hope this helps them as I just feel useless at home watching it,” he said.

Gary explains how a sea of families fleeing war, being beamed into his sitting room every evening on TV, evoked an emotional response that he feels is not unrelated to Ireland’s own history.

“Can you imagine your wife and children going off to England with one bag of clothes and they might not see you again? Or to leave your wife and kids knowing they have no home to go to; the whole country has huge empathy for the Ukrainians,” he said.

“If you go back to the famine in Ireland when the Choctaw Indians sent us €150 dollars. Irish people have always helped others, mindful of our own past, this is just the latest.”

Gary said the sight of Ukrainian men bravely heading back to defend their country is something he also admires.

“Putin might take the land, but he won’t take the people if the determination of these men is anything to go by,” he said.

Gary has driven transport lorries to Eastern Europe multiple times in the past to places such as Chernobyl, Moldova, Romania, and Russia.

But he explained that no trip ever felt as necessary as this one. The team at Garryowen Transport in Tralee was busy loading the cargo all day on Sunday. The trucks will leave this Wednesday evening (today) in the hope of arriving in southern Poland sometime next Sunday evening.

“I’ve never gone to a place where a million people, so far, have been displaced. I went to orphanages and day-care centres in Eastern Europe, but this will be different,” he said.

“The logistics of this is vast, and I don’t know how the Poles are coping, it’s a great effort. They are taking everyone in, and what they are doing is brilliant. This is on our doorstep, and there is a great sense of European solidarity in the relief effort,” he said.

Lastly, Gary revealed that efforts are ongoing to have road tolls waived for aid trucks travelling through Belgium, Holland, and Germany. But, he said, this has so far been unsuccessful.

“We’re having no luck. From what I can gather, there is more of a request for money than provision. But because of my experience in delivering humanitarian aid, my contacts on the ground are telling me that everything we’re bringing out is wanted. There won’t be a box in my lorry that won’t be wanted. We all have to stick together and do what we can,” he said.