‘I don’t think we will ever feel safe’ – vigil organiser talks of dangers facing LGBTQ community

Ben Slimm talking to the crowd in the Square on Monday evening. People gathered for a memorial vigil, and to highlight the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ community.

A VIGIL was held in Tralee on Monday evening to remember, Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who died last week in two suspected homophobic attacks in Sligo.

Their deaths have shocked the LGBTQ community as it brings into focus the ongoing discrimination and prejudice they face in everyday society because of their sexual orientation.

Vigils have also taken place across the country since the death of Moffitt and Snee.

Tralee man Ben Slimm, who is Chairman of the Labour Party in Kerry, organised the Tralee event as a way of raising awareness of homophobia and transphobia, which, he feels, is still a major problem in society and a threat to the safety of the LGBTQ community.

“There was a sad air to the event but there was also an opportunity for the LGBTQ community in Kerry to come together and collectively acknowledge that this does affect us all,” Ben told The Kerryman.

“We always feel this undercurrent of being at risk or having oppression against us and it was obviously a very sad event. LGBTQ people are still not safe in Irish society and I don’t think they we will ever feel safe, not for a long, long time,” he said.

Ireland currently has no hate crime legislation. Ben feels this is something that needs to change, while the rise of far-right groups in Ireland should also be tackled by society and politicians.

“I think radicalisation is something we are seeing quite a lot of in Ireland now. We need to have ways to challenge this and to recognise when people are becoming radicalised, and I suppose help them escape it.

“We also need stronger legislation around content [online] and who is responsible for the safety and privacy of people who use apps.

“The companies who run these apps make an absolute fortune; I think they should be forced to reinvest some of this to create a safer space,” he said.

Ben added that a ‘hate crime’, by definition, is an action designed to marginalise and make people feel they are not wanted or part of the society they live in.

“That’s what it feels like. I feel like had it been me in that situation, I would have been targeted,” said Ben,

“It does make me feel and question how safe am I. When you see the press there is around this, it is a reminder that you are not safe. That is the bottom line of it: that it could be you. It is very tough.”