I don’t like reporting on inquests, but here’s why we do it

I’m sure those who designed our courtrooms didn’t set out to scare us, but warmth wasn’t part of their brief.

They’re relentlessly formal but to the credit of court architects, their creations reflect the seriousness and technicality that dominate events inside. Indeed, the plain carpets and rows of timber seats fit particularly well when a Coroner’s Court sitting rolls around.

Those who keep the sittings moving – the coroner, gardaí, the pathologist – strive for as much sensitivity as possible when outlining, in necessary but often acute detail, how a person died. And they do this, usually, as people who loved this person listen on.

The words on this page don’t set out to criticise, in any way, those at the levers as these are tasks nobody enjoys but someone must do. That is respectable, and these people typically go about their work while sparing the gallery any needless anguish.

But there’s a limit to what you can tip-toe around when putting the circumstances of someone’s death on the record. That Coroner’s Court could be more brutal doesn’t change the fact that some upset is unavoidable.

I’ve been there as a reporter, but last Friday I was there to hear a detailed account of how a relative of mine died. While getting through the day brought a degree of closure to my family, and it only took 15 minutes, it was still a deeply uncomfortable quarter-hour.

Being on the other side, reporting on proceedings, isn’t much better. I’ve only covered three Coroner’s Courts, but I know I’ll never feel comfortable writing words that may cause heartache to someone seated a few metres away.

If you’re asking why any of this is called for, fair question, because I too have doubted its necessity. But, even if you spend a short time reporting on these sittings, you quickly understand why it is done.

Coroners investigate sudden and unexplained deaths. If I added up all the cases I’ve listened to, I think about half returned a suicide verdict. With occasional exceptions, we put our pens away for these cases.

A Coroner’s Court is heavy on detail, as is necessary to reach accurate findings, but there is no utility in sharing this detail with a large readership which, tragically, is bound to include vulnerable people who may be considering death by suicide. And, often, such detail will take up the bulk of these cases, leaving little to nothing reportable.

Myth might have you believe that talking about suicide encourages it; that is not the case. For a person who is considering ending their own life, being able to share those thoughts with someone compassionate can be a huge, possibly life-saving relief.

That conversation can highlight the channels the person struggling can avail of. The message, hopefully, is that suicide is no way to address a pain that may seem overwhelming but is temporary and beatable.

We’ve also seen, in this county, the work former South Kerry Coroner Terence Casey did to highlight suicide as an issue that needs tackling. That was a worthy message, and the media, quite rightly, amplified it.

But while openness is hugely valuable in helping people out of a dark place, this openness can’t extend to broadcasting what a person who ended their own life did to end their own life. That would, clearly, be dangerous and go against one of the primary reasons for reporting on Coroner’s Court: to boost public safety.

The first case I wrote about was that of an elderly man who died after he fell into a manhole while trying to unblock a waste-water pipe. I read and re-read it before submitting my copy, making sure it was accurate and never sensationalised. I do that for every piece I write, but it feels especially important when typing about an inquest.

I felt for him and his family as I wrote about his death. But I did write about it, and my piece was published because, by doing so, The Kerryman was satisfied it was reducing the chances of someone else dying in the way that poor man did. In other words, we did what we’re supposed to do: publish material, however troubling, that serves the public’s interest.

At other times you have deaths that might have been subject to malicious rumour. We can put the truth about someone’s death – the Coroner’s verdict, and the facts that led to forming this verdict – on the public record. Hearsay can hold great clout in small, rural communities. But the unvarnished truth, delivered by an impartial Coroner and based on rock-solid evidence, will always take precedence over idle gossip.

The Coroner’s Court is open to the public so you may wonder why there is a need to report its findings, even if you recognise the importance of clearing suspicion and boosting public safety. The reality is that very few people, aside from friends and family of those whose deaths are subject to a Coroner’s investigation, do attend and so it falls on us, the reporters, to give the public an accurate account of what happened to cause a person’s death.

It’s one of the few parts of my job I actually dislike. But I now understand why we do it, and I recognise it as one of the most important parts of our work. I’ll keep doing it, however uncomfortable it makes me.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can contact your GP or University Hospital Kerry, and wide range of charities are also there to help, such as Samaritans at 116 123 or 01 671 0071; Kerry Mental Health Association at 066 712 3278; Aware at 1800 80 48 48; and Pieta House at 1800 247 247.