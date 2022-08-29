Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I don’t like reporting on inquests, but here’s why we do it

Tadhg Evans

Tadhg Evans reports on Coroner’s Courts, and last week he attended as a bereaved family member. Here’s why we don’t relish reporting on these sittings but must continue to do so

Tralee Court House Expand

Close

Tralee Court House

Tralee Court House

Tralee Court House

kerryman

I’m sure those who designed our courtrooms didn’t set out to scare us, but warmth wasn’t part of their brief.

They’re relentlessly formal but to the credit of court architects, their creations reflect the seriousness and technicality that dominate events inside. Indeed, the plain carpets and rows of timber seats fit particularly well when a Coroner’s Court sitting rolls around.

Privacy