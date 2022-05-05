‘I don’t care what he thinks’ – Greens hit back at Cllr Healy-Rae over Kerry Airport remark

Members of the Kerry Green Party have hit back at Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae’s assertion that they want to ‘deprive’ the county of its regional airport.

Cllr Healy-Rae referred to a recent tweet by former Chair of the Kerry Greens, Anluan Dunne, who suggested domestic flights in Ireland should be curtailed while praising the ‘flexibility’ offered by the Tralee-Dublin rail service.

However, Cllr Healy-Rae seized on the tweet, saying Kerry Airport is vital to the county’s tourism and for supporting regional and economic development.

Cllr Healy-Rae tweeted in his reply that as Dublin Airport had 32.9 million passengers in 2019, Kerry’s two daily flights to the capital form part of a ‘crucial service’.

“Yet a Kerry Green Party Rep wants to deprive the region of this vital connection,” Cllr Healy-Rae claimed in his tweet.

When contacted for a response, Mr Dunne told The Kerryman he ‘didn’t care’ what Cllr Healy-Rae had to say, and he has no intention of engaging in a political row with him.

Mr Dunne did explain the context of his tweet, which was about investing in the country’s rail infrastructure, adding that he did not - as claimed by Cllr Healy-Rae - diminish the importance of Kerry Airport to the region.

“I’m not responding to Jackie directly. But my personal opinion, and that of the Green Party in Kerry, is that Kerry Airport is of the utmost in terms of strategic importance for our county,” he said.

“We are an island nation, and we need to attract trade and tourism from abroad. We want to see the number of rail journeys increased, because domestic travel should be facilitated by the most environmentally sustainable means possible.

“It is absolutely essential that we invest in and maintain Kerry Airport. But at the same time we also have to be investing in our rail network to bring it up to modern standards,” Mr Dunne added.

A total of 104,576 passengers used Kerry Airport in 2021 as it slowly recovers from the losses in revenue and passenger numbers caused by the pandemic.

The London-Luton route was the most popular last year with 36,640 passengers [combined arrivals and departures] followed by Kerry-Dublin with 25,803 passengers.

The Kerry-Dublin service is widely considered an important avenue of access for overseas tourists and businesspeople who wish to visit Kerry in quick time. Moreover, Killarney is an obvious beneficiary of the outflow of tourists from Kerry Airport.

Green Party Representative for Killarney, Diarmaid Griffin, said the airport was ‘important’ but he would like to see other forms of travel supported as a way of reducing carbon emissions.

“At the moment, it [airport] is needed as it’s good to have different options with transport. I would like to see more investment in rail; I know there is currently a rail plan being done by Government,” he said.

“My view is that people are going to fly anyway. They are going to fly to Dublin and then to Kerry. I don’t see a problem with flying directly to Kerry as I think we should avoid a Dublin-centric approach to travel and planning,” he explained.

Mr Griffin continued: “It is important that rural areas have these facilities. I actually think Killarney, and Kerry as a whole, could be a lot better in terms of tourism. I would like to see a situation where longer and more sustainable stays in the county are encouraged and facilitated.”

When contacted for a comment, Green Party Head Office in Dublin stated that it recognises the importance of aviation to Ireland’s trade, tourism and future growth, adding that during Minister Eamon Ryan’s tenure as Transport Minister, the Government is commitment to supporting the aviation sector.

€5.9m was paid out in aviation-specific supports to Kerry Airport in 2021, the majority of which was paid out under the Regional Airports Programme, while €1.1m was announced in capital support for Kerry Airport in April.

Kerry Airport will also be eligible to apply for further operational grant-aid later this year as part of the 2022 round of the Regional Airports Programme.

In France, the Government has invested in restoring its older rail network as a way of reducing dependency on regional flights. It wants all airlines to ‘go green’ by permanently banning short haul air travel.

The German Green Party is against an outright ban but believes that by promoting rail it will make domestic flights obsolete by 2035.

Similarly, the Green Party in Norway want a reduction in domestic flights by 2035 to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent.

It wants a ban on all advertising of domestic flight routes, adding that domestic flights for short-term business trips are no longer necessary due to the success of remote working.