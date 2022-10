A humpback whale was spotted in Dingle Bay yesterday by a Dingle Sea Safari tour.

A tour group with Dingle Sea Safari got a very pleasant surprise yesterday when, while out on a tour of Dingle Bay, they were treated to a sighting of a majestic humpback whale swimming past their boat.

Posting a video of the sighting on their Twitter page yesterday, Dingle Sea Safari described it as "an amazing sighting.”

See the video below…