HSE yet to contact Lixnaw advocates for mental health following tragic shootings

A relative of the Lixnaw shooting victims and a close neighbour of the victims say they have yet to receive contact from the HSE to discuss a mental health support strategy for residents in the wake of last September’s tragic shootings.

Cath Houlihan, a niece of victim Eileen O’Sullivan; and Norma Harrington, a close neighbour of the O’Sullivan family, want the HSE to meet with them to implement a community-based mental health response following the deaths of Mossie, Jamie and Eileen O’Sullivan on September 7, 2021.

Ms Houlihan and Ms Harrington say they have not been contacted by the HSE, despite having their story aired as part of an RTÉ television and radio feature on May 19.

Ms Harrington revealed to The Kerryman that they did receive a contact for a suicide bereavement liaison officer through a third party.

However, she feels this is not an appropriate response as such information should be shared openly with the wider community.

Ms Harrington accepts there are challenges within the system, but that being open to ‘learning and tackling’ new strategies around mental health in rural communities needs to improve.

Initially, the women brought their appeal to the Government in the hope it would elicit a response from the HSE.

The campaigners say they are keen to meet with the HSE as they want to support positive changes that help to prevent further tragedies from happening.

In a statement, the HSE declined to comment if it would meet directly with Ms Houlihan and Ms Harrington, but stated that an intensive response was and remains in place to support the community of Lixnaw.

Out of respect for the family and community involved, the HSE said it cannot comment on the details of what that response involves, and that anyone’s interaction with its services is private and confidential.

The HSE also confirmed that its Kerry-based Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention offered support to the community, and a Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention from outside the region also offered additional support.

Moreover, a HSE-funded Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer was part of this support.

The HSE say both the Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention and the Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer are still available should people wish to make contact.

“When a tragedy of this nature takes place, we put in place an emergency response, followed by a long-term response. That response is led by the needs of those bereaved and by the community,” the statement read.

“While the full extent of that response may not always be highly visible, we can confirm that extensive supports are made available firstly on an emergency basis and then on an ongoing basis.

“The response is also a multi-agency one; in other words, it involves more than just HSE services.”

The HSE added that its response to such tragedies includes ‘linking in’ with a variety of local groups and community leaders.

The HSE asks if any member of the Lixnaw community feels in need of support, it encourages them to contact Donagh Henebry on 087 7198903 or donagh.hennebry@hse.ie.