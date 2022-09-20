HSE reviews North Kerry CAMHS service

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly has called for the scope of the fresh review into North Kerry files to be widened

THE HSE has initiated a review of patients of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in North Kerry – following its earlier inquiry into 1,300 CAMHS case files in the south Kerry region.

The report of that inquiry published in January last found that 46 patients had suffered ‘significant harm’ as a result of their diagnoses and treatment by a junior doctor under the service.

The HSE, which runs the service, apologised to the 46 patients and their families who accessed CAMHS in South Kerry over the period 2016 - April 2021. Now, the HSE is opening a sample of CAMHS case files of North Kerry patients throughout the same period.

But at least one politician is calling for the HSE to extend the entire scope of the review.

He described the move to review North Kerry CAMHS files as ‘disturbing’ but ‘not a surprise’. And he called on the HSE to expand the scope of the audit beyond its current methodology of sampling ten per cent of all cases.

“While disturbing, it is not a surprise to hear the news this evening that the HSE has further concerns about North Kerry CAMHS patients,” Deputy Daly said.

“There are reports that the NCHD at the centre of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal may have been assigned to North Kerry CAMHS patients.

“The audit into North Kerry CAMHS patients was announced six months ago. The scope was limited to a sample of 10% of current patients, or about 50 cases. Despite numerous requests by myself to the Minister for Health and the HSE to extend this sample to a full review of all North Kerry CAMHS patients over [a longer period] the HSE stuck to its path,” he said.