HSE Hospitals chief to visit ‘crisis’ hit UHK amid growing public anger

UHK Consultant Radiologist Dr Martin Schranz who addressed Sinn Féin's public meeting on the 'crisis' at the hospital in Tralee on Monday night. Photo Joe Hanley

AHEAD of the head of the HSE’s Acute Hospital Division’s impending visit to University Hospital Kerry (UHK), a consultant at the hospital has accused the HSE of ignoring concerns about the Tralee hospital’s management, and intimidating staff that speak out.

Two weeks ago consultants working at UHK wrote to CEO of the HSE South/South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) Gerry O’Dwyer to highlight a litany of serious issues at the hospital – including severe staff and bed shortages – which, the consultants said, are at “crisis” level and now threaten its very future.

In the letter, the UHK Consultant Body raised serious concerns about the lack of bed capacity; deficiencies in the COVID-testing regime; a severe shortage of nursing staff and supports for nurses; and the cancellation of elective surgeries since mid September.

On foot of the consultants’ letter – details of which emerged last week and were featured in the last edition of The Kerryman – Education Minister and Tralee-based Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley said she has received confirmation that Liam Woods, the HSE’s National Director of the Acute Hospitals Division, is to visit UHK to meet with the Hospital Group CEO and consultants.

Minister Foley also said that she had a “frank discussion” with HSE CEO Paul Reid about the ongoing situation at UHK and the concerns the consultants’ group have raised.

Mr O’Dwyer has also responded to the consultants’ letter and urged the group to work with management at UHK to address the areas of concern.

“My office remains open at all times to the UHK consultant body either on an individual basis, or as a collective grouping, when issues of concern arise,” wrote Mr O’Dwyer.

Mr O’Dwyer said that patient safety at UHK is of “paramount importance” and informs all decisions made by the HSE.

He said a Health Planner Consultancy has been hired to prepare a roadmap for the development of UHK’s infrastructure and that work is ongoing to improve facilities and staff support services at the hospital.

With regards to staffing at UHK – a key area of concern with the need for 100 additional nurses recently confirmed to SIPTU by the HSE – Mr O’Dwyer said employing sufficient staff posed challenges but that recruitment is, and has been, a priority for management.

“I would request that the UHK consultant group work with local UHK management and the S/SWHG to directly discuss issues of concern and co-jointly develop the services by way of a sustainable plan,” he said.

“As I have done in the past I remain open to meet with the UHK consultant group to provide any additional support at this time,” Mr O’Dwyer concluded in his letter.

Despite Mr O’Dywer’s November 2 overture, some consultants appear unconvinced by the HSE and S/SWHG’s attempts at reconciliation.

Consultant Radiologist Dr Martin Schranz appeared at a public meeting on UHK organised by Sinn Fáin Kerry TD Pa Daly on Monday night, where he delivered a scathing assessment of UHK’s management.

Dr Schranz told the meeting that the serious issues at UHK began four years ago “when the cracks first began to appear”.

Dr Schranz said that “a lot of money has been put into the hospital” and that it is very well funded and in a very good financial position.

However, he claimed that there were “clear institutional problems” at a managerial level and consultants had been “fobbed off” when they raised concerns.

“Over the years things keep getting worse,” said Dr Schranz.

“The main problem is that problems aren’t resolved until they become a critical issue,” he added.

Dr Schranz was also highly critical of how, he claimed, the HSE treat staff who raise concerns about the management of the hospital and who have spoken to the media.

“My colleagues were afraid to come here tonight,” he told the meeting.

“They can’t keep going after people who speak out. Don’t kill the messenger,” Dr Schranz said.

Sinn Féin Health Spokesman Deputy David Cullinane, who attended the public meeting, said many hospitals he has visited across the country have problems but that the issues faced by UHK are of a “particularly unique nature” and staff he had met at UHK on Monday were “burned out”.

Deputy Cullinane said he intends to raise the problems at UHK with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly either in the Dáil or at the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Minister Donnelly has, to date, failed to answer 10 direct questions on the crisis at UHK put to him by several TDs.

Those include Kerry SF Deputy Pa Daly, who has raised the issues at UHK with the Minister on at least six occasions since mid September.